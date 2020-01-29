Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami Row: Netizens Share Funny Memes And Jokes After SpiceJet, GoAir, Air India And IndiGo Impose Flying Ban on Comedian
Kunal Kamra (Photo Credit: Facebook/ Kunal Kamra)

New Delhi, January 29: After a video of Kunal Kamra "heckling" TV journalist Arnab Goswami on a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight went viral, the comedian was barred from flying by IndiGo and national carrier Air India. Following the suit, low-cost airlines Spicejet and GoAir also banned the comedian from flying on the Civil Aviation Ministry advisory. Kunal Kamra Banned From Flying by SpiceJet After Air India & IndiGo, Comedian Landed in Row For 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami.

In the clip shared by Kamra, the comedian met Arnab Goswami on a flight and can be seen heckling the journalist. He asks multiple questions to him and mocks the news anchor to get a response. The journalist, however, ignores him throughout the encounter. Kunal Kamra Barred by Air India After His Video Heckling Arnab Goswami Onboard IndiGo Flight Went Viral.

After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir banned him. Several netizens are sharing memes and jokes on the incident. "I guess Mr Kamra need to buy his own private jet to travel across as per the things are going on! Indigo, Air India and now Spicejet," a user said.

Here's How Twitter Reacted:

The airline ban also triggered criticism from social media users:

This development comes after Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged airlines to impose restrictions on Kamra for his action. "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," Puri tweeted.