Kylie Jenner Made Her First Appearance on TikTok! Video of the Beauty Mogul Dancing With Kids at Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection Launch Party Goes Viral

Your wait is over! Kylie Jenner had just made her very first appearance on TikTok and fans are going crazy over the viral video. The 22-year-old beauty mogul recently had a blast at the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection launch party. The Kadarshian-Jenner family enjoyed a butterfly-themed party at Kylie’s backyard. The makeup tycoon knows how to throw a party and even to entertain her guests. She danced it out with nephew Mason Disick (Kourtney Kardashian’s son) and his friends Jaide and Jayden. As the video began with the kids grooving to “Out West,” by JACKBOYS, Kylie made a quick appearance on the screen, and it was everything beautiful. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are the Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Pair on Instagram, These 5 Photos Are Proof!

The TikTok clip begins with the three kids dancing to the tune of "Out West,” just when Kylie appears on the screen, dancing backwards in front of the kids while pointing at the camera. The 22-year-old already has a TikTok account with a whopping 1.6 million followers. But she mostly posts about Stormi and Kylie Cosmetics, and she does not appear in many dance challenges. This is why the recent TikTok video made fans excited to see her appearing on the screen.

Stormi Webster will celebrate her 2nd birthday on February 1, 2020. There is already a lot of speculations going on. Stormi’s first birthday was majestic, and her 2nd will not be anything less than a dream. Kylie is going to introduce her new line of makeup collection on Stormi’s 2nd birthday. The launch party was an Alice in Wonderland theme, and there were butterflies and flowers, everywhere with the first glimpse of Stormi collection.