With the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, Indian cricket fans in Patna organized a Havan at Ved Vidyalaya, seeking divine blessings for Team India’s triumph. Amid chants of Vedic mantras and offerings to the sacred fire, child priests at the Ved Vidyalaya led the ritual, praying for India’s success against their arch-rivals. Enthusiastic fans joined the religious ceremony, expressing their unwavering support for the Indian cricket team. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket Fans Perform Havan in Varanasi for India’s Victory Ahead of IND vs BAN CT Match.

Patna’s Ved Vidyalaya Child Priests Pray for India’s Victory

