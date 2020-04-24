'Lockdown', Book by Scottish Author Peter May on Pandemic, Once Rejected For Being Highly Unrealistic, Gets Published 15 Years Later

Peter May Lockdown (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Scottish screenwriter-turned-novelist Peter May wrote a novel named 'Lockdown' about a dystopian world in a time of a pandemic back in the year 2005. But it was rejected for being highly unrealistic and unreasonable. Today, as it turns into a reality, the once criticised novel has been published. May's story is set in London, as the epicentre of a global pandemic, which forces everything to shut down. The author had even forgotten about this piece of writing but was reminded when a fan suggested to him to write on the current situation. 'End of Days Book' From Slyvia Browne to Nostradamus, Here Are the Most Searched 'Coronavirus Prediction Books' on Google During Pandemic Outbreak.

In the book 'Lockdown', May talks about a bird flu pandemic. It is not based on his imagination but a well-researched study on British and US pandemic preparedness. He told to CNN, "At the time I wrote the book, scientists were predicting that bird flu was going to be the next major world pandemic." He added that it was a very scary thing and did a lot of research into imagining how a lockdown in London would like look. "I put a lot of research into it and came up with the idea, what if this pandemic began in London? What could happen if a city like that was completely locked down?" But unfortunately, that time publishers had rejected it. And even forgot about it. Did Dean Koontz's 'The Eyes of Darkness' and Sylvia Browne's 'End of Days' Predict The COVID-19 Outbreak? What's The Truth About This Pandemic? Know All About Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories.

Recently, when one of his fans on Twitter asked him to write a book on the current situation, he remembered he has done it. Lockdown was his only book that was not published. May approached the publishers once again and it was decided overnight, the book would see a release. "Lockdown," is currently available on Amazon UK and paperback and audiobook will be available on April 30. May also told CNN that seeing the current situation even he feels scared. "When I read it again for the first time since I wrote the book, I was shocked at just how spookily accurate it was," he said.