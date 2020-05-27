Locust Attack Funny Memes and 'Tiddi Dal' Jokes Take over Twitter As Netizens Find Humour to Resurrect in This Difficult Time

Locust Attack Funny Memes and 'Tiddi Dal' Jokes (Photo Credits: @DaaliIam/ @Hemant07_/ Twitter)

What else is left? No seriously, tell us so that we are prepared! Not that we will be surprised anymore, seeing as the year 2020 is going, but we may feel less horrified while we continue to deal with the pandemic. We are only a couple of months into 2020, but it feels like an eternity since we rang in the New Year and bid farewell to the past decade. A lot has happened since January! And now it is the locust attack in India. Swarm of locusts or tiddi dal in many states has bought nightmares to the farmers. While citizens are yet to overcome the havoc created by Cyclone Amphan recently, and the Uttarakhand forest fires that continue to rage, the flying insects are threatening crop losses across the country. To spread laughter in this challenging situation, netizens trend locust attack funny memes and jokes on Twitter. The memes are a display of how netizens are trying to find humour to resurrect in this challenging time and stay positive. Locust Attack: Due to Unpredictable Winds, 'Tiddi Dal' Currently Headed to Dausa And Karuali in Rajasthan May Shift Direction to Delhi.

According to reports, locust attack entered India after travelling from Africa through Yemen, Iran and Pakistan. After creating massive devastation in Pakistan, the tiddi dal entered India through Rajasthan and Gujarat. The number is too large. So much that farmers and authorities worry about tackling the threat. Locusts are like grasshoppers, but they can flock into insatiable swarms when in the sociable phase. Locust Attack in India: Where 'Tiddi Dal' Came From And Where All It Has Spread? 10 Updates.

Watch Video of Locust Attack:

A single swarm reportedly can contain up to 80 million locusts, with a capacity to fly up 100 km in the direction of the wind. The swarm already affected crops in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and now entered Uttar Pradesh. The situation is dire, and government authorities are initiating every step to save the crops. To keep each other calm, netizens are taking a jibe in the year 2020, as how difficult it has been this whole time. People make funny memes and jokes to tackle the tension, rising among citizens.

The current state of the world is challenging. In addition, humans are all confined to their homes. There is only one way to kill the long, isolated hours and the rising tension—to stare at a screen, and scroll through memes, the bite-sized pieces of joy. It may seem absurd, but it matters. The internet is here for you to give a daily dose of much-needed laughter to deal with the difficult time.