Lonar Crater Lake Water Turns Red, Unusual Colour Leaves Forest Officials Puzzled in Maharashtra's Buldhana District, View Pics

Buldhana, June 10: The water of Maharashtra's famous Lonar crater lake has changed colour. The colour of the saltwater lake, located in Buldhana district, has turned red since last few days. On the normal days, the lake water appears to be greenish. The unusual colour has left researchers and forest officials wondering. Deep Pink Water Spotted in Middle of Navi Mumbai's Talawe Wetland, Likely Cause of Rare Algal Bloom (View Pic).

"In the last 2-3 days, we have noticed that the colour of the lake's water has changed. Forest department has been asked to collect a sample for analysis and find out the reason," Lonar tehsildar Saifan Nadaf was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Tamil Nadu: Sea Turns Dark Green Colour Due to Presence of Algae.

Maharashtra: Water of Lonar crater lake in Buldhana district has turned red. Saifan Nadaf, Lonar tehsildar says, "In the last 2-3 days we have noticed that the colour of lake's water has changed. Forest Dept has been asked to collect a sample for analysis & find out the reason". pic.twitter.com/c19zPRIZpS — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

According to a report in Maharashtra Times, the colour change could be due to growth of Halobacteria and fungus Salina. However, researchers are yet to find any conclusive evidence to support the same.

Lonar Lake is a notified National Geo-heritage Monument which was created by an asteroid collision with the Earth. It is one of the four known, impact crater in basaltic rock. The other three are in southern Brazil.