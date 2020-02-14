Love Aaj Kal 2020 Movie Review Funny Memes Will Make Sara Ali Khan Say 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' AGAIN!

Love Aaj Kal review memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali's latest film Love Aaj Kal had everyone anticipating the release of it. However, the same excitement seems to have died down as the movie hit the theatres on February 14. Those who went to watch the movie don't seem to be impressed and the funny memes and jokes have started coming in. Sara Ali Khan's dialogue, "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho" which was already a target of several jokes online has come up again. Initial reviews don't favour the Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer. Soon enough #LoveAajKalReview started trending on Twitter and many of them posted jokes and memes to express their reviews about this film. Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Randeep Hooda Overshadows Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Muddled Take On Millennial Romance.

When the trailer of the film released, everyone was appreciating the chemistry between the lead pair. But not to miss, the overacting by Sara Ali Khan when she stressed on "Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho." The actress had to give an explanation for her work when she was trolled so bad for that dialogue. It became content for making so many memes. But those are not getting old as the movie review gets the same treatment. Those who went to watch the film this Valentine's Day were far from praising the modern version of this 2009 film by the same name. Check some of the reactions and memes on Love Aaj Kal review.

Check Funny Memes on Love Aaj Kal Review:

Boyfriends Right Now

#LoveAajKalReview Boyfriend after 10 mins of love aaj Kal movie pic.twitter.com/P5rmFpXtAz — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020

Something's Missing

Audience looking for good story, plot, screenplay, entertainment in LoveAajKal. #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/DUConTHkHC — Prince Dhawan (@PrinceDhawan_) February 14, 2020

No Means No

#LoveAajKalReview She:- let go to love aaj Kal movie. He:- pic.twitter.com/MRV3XJhnig — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) February 14, 2020

Pliss Stop

People who went to watch Love Aaj Kal after few minutes #LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/NgDswKOiU2 — Birch (@greysky000) February 14, 2020

Audience Tang Hogayi Hai

*10 minutes into love aaj kal 2* Me :#LoveAajKalReview pic.twitter.com/L86iVN3R6K — virat shah (@__Ashwathama) February 14, 2020

Finding Relatability

Jab actors hi Soo gaaye then audience kya karegei #LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalReview is a Bore Aaj Kal pic.twitter.com/OymJPFk2eF — Jaagte Raho (@tusharshigwan) February 14, 2020

Audience Right Now

The reviews clearly do not favour the film and people have found meme references itself to describe their review. However, as we know, Imtiaz Ali films are all based on personal perception. It might be simply foolish to judge a book by its cover. So, if you are a true Imtiaz fan, enjoy these memes but depend on your own judgement of the film!