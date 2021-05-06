XXX website OnlyFans has revolutionized work from home earnings and HOW! Many women have joined OnlyFans and have their lives changed because of the money they manage to earn whilst in the comfort of their homes. In fact, it is slowly stealing the spotlight from conventional porn websites such as xnxx.com and pornhub.com as many erotic influencers, sex workers, and porn stars joining OnlyFans. However, it is grabbing headlines once again after a man was trolled online for supporting and promoting his wife's OnlyFans profile. The idea hasn't gone down well with the orthodox mindset of some people who cannot wrap their heads around the fact that a man is ok with his wife selling XXX pics and videos online. While working on his taxes, the man, who goes by the name @iboughtarock, took to TikTok to say: "When your wife has an OF and now you have to be an actual accountant" referencing the "accountant" euphemism TikTokers use to describe sex work in order to maintain community guidelines. The man whose real name is Craig received all sorts of mixed responses including some that were harsh. "That’s not your wife bro, that’s everyone’s wife now," one commenter said on TikTok.

"It’s ‘our wife’ now comrade," Craig responded. "I feel bad for him," said another commenter. "Thanks man. I have been having a stressful week. It’s nice to know someone cares," Craig joked. Though both of them are featured on the page, Craig said Chloee is "more exposed." The couple has been together for four years and he met Chloee was a dancer at a strip club and Craig was working as a freelance designer and consultant. Recently, a London teenager is going viral for setting up a XXX OnlyFans account for his mother to get more pocket money. Yes, being a supportive son, 19-year old Leonardo Hathaway set up a XXX website for her to earn more money and take a cut from his Playboy model mother's earnings.

XXX website OnlyFans was graced by yet another super HOT model who is also dubbed as the "world’s hottest weather girl" aka Yanet Garcia. After quitting the TV as a weather girl, she has now joined the XXX site. She has embarked on a very different venture. Recently, the XXX OnlyFans record was broken by Bhad Bhabie after she raked about $1 million in merely six hours. She broke the record of Pornhub director Bella Thorne. Bhad Bhabie has just turned 18 and nothing could be better than this for the new phase of her life! Before this, the throne was held by Bella Thorne who found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

