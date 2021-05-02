A London teenager is going viral for setting up a XXX OnlyFans account for his mother to get more pocket money. Yes, being a supportive son, 19-year old Leonardo Hathaway set up a XXX website for her to earn more money and take a cut from his Playboy model mother's earnings. Leonardo has decided to take a cut of the money his mother, Lucene Duarte earns through selling her XXX pictures and videos. Lucene has previously been featured in the super sultry men's magazines such as Playboy Portugal and Australia's FHM. The Miss Bumbum World contest in 2019. XXX OnlyFans Model Cassia Mello Goes Nude in Amazon to Raise Money for Rainforest! View Hot Pics and Videos of This Brazilian Miss BumBum Contestant.

Just recently, XXX website OnlyFans was graced by yet another super HOT model who is also dubbed as the "world’s hottest weather girl" aka Yanet Garcia. After quitting the TV as a weather girl, she has now joined the XXX site. She has embarked on a very different venture. Talking about the venture Leonardo said: "We have an incredible relationship between mother and child. I have to support her choices, just as she supports mine. When asked if I support her, I always ask back: ‘Why shouldn't I?’"

He adds that he opened the account for his mum on the adult subscription site to help push her further on in her career - and in the hopes, he might earn a little extra pocket money as well. Lucene will now be able to post saucy content behind a paywall and earn money from subscribers. XXX Site OnlyFans Profits Amid Lockdown With Transactions Rising Seven-Fold Hitting £1.7 Billion as People Stay at Home and Take a Break from Mainstream Porn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucene Duarte (@luceneduarte)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucene Duarte (@luceneduarte)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucene Duarte (@luceneduarte)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucene Duarte (@luceneduarte)

OnlyFans is only growing amid pandemics. Recently, the XXX OnlyFans record was broken by Bhad Bhabie after she raked about $1 million in merely six hours. She broke the record of Pornhub director Bella Thorne. Bhad Bhabie has just turned 18 and nothing could be better than this for the new phase of her life! Before this, the throne was held by Bella Thorne who found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

