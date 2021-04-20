XXX website OnlyFans has been graced by yet another super HOT model who is also dubbed as the "world’s hottest weather girl" aka Yanet Garcia. After quitting the TV as a weather girl, she has now joined the XXX site. She has embarked on a very different venture. Yanet Garcia has jumped on the OnlyFans trend and started selling saucy snaps online. In a message to her 13.7 million Instagram followers, she wrote: “Welcome to my OnlyFans. Subscribe to my OnlyFans for exclusive content.” While Yanet hasn’t revealed what kind of content she’s posting on the adults-only subscription site, it’s likely to be saucy in nature. Over the last week, she’s shared various behind the scenes snaps from photoshoots where she posed in barely-there lingerie. The Mexican model’s announcement has gone down very well with her fans, with her post garnering 933,000 views in just 12 hours. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career.

Just recently, XXX content from many OnlyFans is said to have been leaked on Google Drive as per reports. It is being claimed that this leak has affected hundreds of OnlyFans accounts on a shared Google Drive after being posted to a hacking forum last month. Recently, XXX OnlyFans has banned public sex and nudity on the subscription-based website. The creators will not be able to post content that has nudity or XXX sex scenes outdoors. Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site OnlyFans Row: Love Island Star Begs Fans for 'Evidence Against Stephen Bear' While He Issues an Official Statement, Everything You Want to Know.

'World's Hottest Weather Girl', Yanet Garcia Joins XXX Site OnlyFans! View Viral HOT Pics and Videos:

Hot Video

Sexy White Lingerie

Shoot Video

Remember Mrs Poindexter? The lady who had revealed a couple of weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. Mrs Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans which is a huge amount and just because of her presence on the x-rated website, her kids are suffering expulsion. However, now she has decided to take the high road and give away her money to charity. The XXX website has only boomed in the past year.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

