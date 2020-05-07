Mars, Jupiter And Saturn Line Up With Moon in Night Sky! See Stunning Pics of Three Planets With Satellite In This Stunning Celestial Event

Mars, Jupiter And Saturn Line Up With Moon in Night Sky (Photo Credits: @taylahah Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown impacted the lives of people across the globe in various ways. For the Earth, it helped nature in a way it has not in the recent past. As air pollution reduced considerably due to decreased human activity, in India, the great Himalayas became visible from different parts of North India. Similarly, the night sky also became clear giving us a beautiful sight of the starry skies. And it doesn't end there, neighbouring planets, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn were visible perfectly aligned next to each other alongside the Moon. People took to social media platforms sharing pictures of the beautiful celestial event they captured in the night sky.

On April 14, 15 and 16 these planets were very clearly visible in the sky. And they continue to be seen from Earth. According to space.com, the planets will be present besides the Moon for a few days. And we would suggest you take a good look at it, because it is not going to be seen again in the coming years. They are often referred to as "morning planets" and can be easily spotted directly through our eyes. And if you are wondering how far they are from us, the moon is about 2,43,000 miles away from Earth, Saturn is at a distance of 936 million miles, Jupiter is 473 million miles away, while Mars is closest at 125 million miles.

Due to moonlight couldn't see meteorshower properly but here is again mars,Saturn and jupiter(left to right)😍 pic.twitter.com/iBN959OshQ — Raj (@irregularmaniac) May 6, 2020

We had a second go at looking for the #EtaAquariids over the Gold Coast. Only saw a few shooting stars but it was nice to see Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and the moon setting. pic.twitter.com/uUqGavaExO — Karen Dyhrberg (@KarenDyhrberg) May 6, 2020

Three planets visible from the balcony tonight. pic.twitter.com/ST1Q14TeGX — Hasiba Amin 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) May 6, 2020

If you look up rn you’ll see Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars(below each text) pic.twitter.com/2ByaZ1ZIlM — Αξιέπαινος 🐺 (@Ahmad7AE) May 7, 2020

jupiter saturn and mars so bright tho 🥺 pic.twitter.com/r5dAwMJWdI — 🌙 (@taylahah) May 5, 2020

The three of them were seen together on every night in March but in April Mars will move away from the other two planets. For sky lovers, the three planets coming together with the moon is indeed a treat to the eyes. Also, you do not need binoculars to see it, they are very well visible with the naked eyes. In March and April, quite a lot of celestial events have been occurring one by one. Eta Aquarids meteor shower created by debris from Comet Halley peaked on Wednesday. Super Flower Moon will appear in all its glory on May 7.