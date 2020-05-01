May Day, International Workers' Day and Labour Day Wishes and Messages Trend Online: Twitterati Share Beautiful Quotes and HD Images on 1st May 2020!

May Day wishes and greetings (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It's the first of May today and it is a celebration of honour all workers, labour and appreciate their hard work. May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day or Labour Day. Also called as May Day it commemorates a very significant workers' movement in Chicago in the year 1886. It is celebrated as a public holiday in many countries and its a very significant day for people in the labour unions. Honouring this day, quotes on hard work along with wishes of the day are being shared online on social media. So #MayDay, #LabourDay, #InternationalWorkersDay are among the top trends on Twitter today. Netizens are sharing wishes and images with quotes and messages marking these important days. May Day HD Images & Labour Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy International Workers’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Labour Day celebrates the achievements of workers and worker rights. The celebrations of all of these three days are almost similar. There could be events, projects, activities and gatherings, something that has community involvement. The day comes as a celebration for working-class people. But this time, since there is a lockdown, there won't be any such celebrations. However, the greetings and wishes for the days continue online as netizens are sharing wonderful images, messages and quotes to share their wishes of these days. International Workers’ Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Beautiful Thoughts and Sayings Appreciating Labour to Send Messages on May 1.

Check Some Tweets Below:

Commemorating the Historic Struggle

May Day has a glorious history. For the first time in May 1886 the Chicago Hey market witnessed a heroic struggle of the working people who demanded an 8-hours… #MayDay#MayDay2020 #WorkersDay #InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/wLAc5Ko26T — Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy (@BSR4567) April 30, 2020

Happy May Day

Happy May Day to all the people who inspire us with their hard work to face the toughest challenge of life.#MAYDAY2020#MayDay #LabourDay pic.twitter.com/oZHr7GTQtC — MB.☭ (@Manoj2Bangaru) May 1, 2020

Celebrate the Workers

If suddenly the whole workers of the world disappear then the whole world will stop! Let us all realise this & let us celebrate the workers - these great people who make our world move! On #LabourDay Find a worker, say thanks.#MayDay #1stMay #FridayMotivation #WorkersDay pic.twitter.com/Gkb6WGCbsF — Underpaid Banker Dada (@bankerdada) May 1, 2020

Remember the Dignity of Labour

Dirty hands are the sign of clean money. There is dignity in labour , Be proud of what you do.#LabourDay#मजदूर_दिवस pic.twitter.com/3JPNxegaV1 — माया यादव (@Mayayadavbjp) May 1, 2020

They Need Respect

They don't Need your Car They don't Need your House They don't Need Your Property They don't Need a lot of money THEY NEED ONLY RESPECT ❤️🙏#LabourDay pic.twitter.com/z7rcuWoidR — Sadhana 🍵 (@SacchiSadhana) May 1, 2020

Appreciating Corona Fighters

Today is #InternationalWorkersDay I salute all corona fighters on this day for their hard work; I celebrate you for building our nation. Thank you all heroes 🙏🙏💐💐#LabourDay pic.twitter.com/tgeW8RwNZc — Deepika Thakur 🇮🇳 (@DeepikaThakur_) May 1, 2020

'

Workers Run The World

Workers make the world run Workers should run the world. This International workers' day, stay at home and flood the internet with posts using hashtags #MayDay #InternationalWorkersDay pic.twitter.com/kB8eAmSCYU — Saikat Das (@SaikatD93053552) April 30, 2020

Greetings of May Day

Greeting of #MayDay, to all our hard working labours. pic.twitter.com/zaTL8hqlst — Manoj Goenka 🇮🇳 (@iam_manojgoenka) May 1, 2020

All the top trends on Twitter are celebrating the workers, appreciating their hard work, expressing respect for them who are the main ones to run the world. We too should become a part of the International Workers' Day celebration by spreading the messages and good wishes appreciating people's efforts who have continuously striving and working hard.