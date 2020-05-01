May Day, International Workers' Day and Labour Day Wishes and Messages Trend Online: Twitterati Share Beautiful Quotes and HD Images on 1st May 2020!
It's the first of May today and it is a celebration of honour all workers, labour and appreciate their hard work. May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day or Labour Day. Also called as May Day it commemorates a very significant workers' movement in Chicago in the year 1886. It is celebrated as a public holiday in many countries and its a very significant day for people in the labour unions. Honouring this day, quotes on hard work along with wishes of the day are being shared online on social media. So #MayDay, #LabourDay, #InternationalWorkersDay are among the top trends on Twitter today. Netizens are sharing wishes and images with quotes and messages marking these important days. May Day HD Images & Labour Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy International Workers’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Labour Day celebrates the achievements of workers and worker rights. The celebrations of all of these three days are almost similar. There could be events, projects, activities and gatherings, something that has community involvement. The day comes as a celebration for working-class people. But this time, since there is a lockdown, there won't be any such celebrations. However, the greetings and wishes for the days continue online as netizens are sharing wonderful images, messages and quotes to share their wishes of these days. International Workers’ Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Beautiful Thoughts and Sayings Appreciating Labour to Send Messages on May 1. 

All the top trends on Twitter are celebrating the workers, appreciating their hard work, expressing respect for them who are the main ones to run the world. We too should become a part of the International Workers' Day celebration by spreading the messages and good wishes appreciating people's efforts who have continuously striving and working hard.