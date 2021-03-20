In a tweet exchange between Mia Khalifa and Meena Harris discussed undergarments and the discomfort they cause. And we're totally in love with it. In a totally relatable manner, Meena Harris tweeted out that she wanted to ditch her "monster bra" even if she received a 5 mins break in between meetings and that that is when OnlyFans Queen, Mia Khalif chimed in suggesting her to opt for "Negative Underwear". This led to fans wondering what exactly negative underwear is and it turns out it is a brand that is quite different from the others and makes simple, comfortable, yet chic undergarments. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

Meena Harris Wants To Go Braless, Mia Khalifa Suggests Her to Buy 'Negative Underwear'. Check out The Tweet Exchange:

I hate bras so much now I don’t care if I have 5 mins between zooms I am taking that monster off — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 18, 2021

Here's What Mia Khalifa Tweeted:

Negative Underwear. Most comfortable things in the world 😩 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) March 18, 2021

While Meena Harris said she was going to buy it, fans are eager to know what exactly is "negative underwear"? Does that mean no underwear at all? Here's what you need to know.

What is 'Negative Underwear'?

The brand "Negative" defines their product Negative underwear by saying that it is "underwear that fits your life - effortless bras, underwear, thongs and loungewear. We're not lacy, pink lingerie. We're sheer, seamless and minimal." On the website, if you'll see, all the underwear look quite easy to wear, minimal and fewer frills. They further say that they focus on the "essentials and ditch the rest". Their motto is "Less fake - more real. Less frills - more fit. Less fabric - more skin." The website mentions that "in a world of pushed up and overdone, we’re intentionally not. We’re Negative – the first layer – closest to the skin, selectively exposed, undeniably intimate."

