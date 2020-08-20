Mittens, a famous cat from Wellington is in the race for a coveted title representing her country. Mittens is in the nominees for New Zealander of the Year, a prestigious award honouring people for their contribution to the country. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who has earned praises worldwide for tackling the coronavirus pandemic is also in the race. The Turkish Angora cat who freely roams around Wellington is quite famous over social media, with fans outside of New Zealand too. And now the cat is on his way to get one of the greatest honours. Cat With 4-Inch Legs, Manchester, is A Hit on Instagram and We Have Added This Ridiculously Adorable Tuxedo Cat to Our List of Favourite Animals on Internet (View Pics & Videos).

The feline became a celebrity in 2018 when people in the capital city started posting pictures of her whenever she was spotted. Soon this cat had his own Facebook group titled, "The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens" with over 53,000 members. Earlier this year, in May, the mayor of Wellington presented Mittens was even given a key to the city, an honorary mention. As per that statement, Mittens was recognised for "bringing happiness, laughter and coolness to the capital -- and putting the city on the map internationally with his feline antics." And he's now on the list for yet another coveted title. Cat Needs Cash! Burglar Feline Tries to Steal Bundle of Currency Notes From Russian Pub Twice (Watch Videos).

Check Others on the List With Mitten:

Mittens the cat - who was recently awarded the keys to New Zealand's capital city, Wellington, is in the running for the 2021 New Zealander of the year award. Mittens is now one steps closer to becoming the world's first feline Head of State. pic.twitter.com/bT5xpTMejb — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) August 19, 2020

People are loving it and some are already hoping he should win. One person commented, "New Zealand once again demonstrating that it is doing this whole being a country thing better than anyone else rn." Another wrote, "As if we needed another reason to love New Zealand more. Mittens is giving Jacinda Ardern a run for her money for New Zealander of the Year."

The cat rose to fame after it was spotted moving about in the city's tattoo parlours, churches, offices. He has also been the subject of an exhibition at the Wellington Museum. Do you think Mittens will move forward to this title? The semi-finalists for this would be announced in December.

