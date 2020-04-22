Mother Leopard Teaching Stubborn Cubs Cross Road in South Africa’s Kruger National Park Is Too Cute, Video of Unusual Sighting Goes Viral

Leopard Teaching Cubs to Cross the Road (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

The coronavirus lockdown has made us hooked on our mobile phones more than ever. We are keeping ourselves entertained by watching at many videos going viral, while we all sit at home. And we are indeed blessed to have social media that has so many unique videos and moments to share at us. Like this one, for instance. A fortunate safari park visitor witnessed a mother leopard guiding her small baby cubs and helping them to cross the road. What an unusual sighting! The unbelievably cute and rare sighting was captured on camera and shared on social media eventually. According to reports, the leopard and her cubs were spotted crossing the road in the Kruger National Park in South Africa. The heart-warming video of the mother teaching these stubborn little ones is unbearable, and a must-watch, if you haven’t already. Tigress Anushka Gives Birth to Three Cubs at Bhagwan Birsa Zoo in Ranchi, People Welcome The Good News Amid Coronavirus Scare.

The visitor, 64-year-old, Thinus Delport reportedly told her daughters to start singing to entice the animals out while visiting the Kruger National Park. She was surprised to see it worked! The leopard babies and their mother was first spotted in the bushes to the side of the road. The visitors can be heard cooing at the cubs in the background of the clip. The mother leopard creeps from the overgrowth first, appearing to be scoping out the area for potential dangers. Her two babies follow her but quickly turn back to safety. Leopard And Puppy Rescued From 30-foot-deep Dry Well in Maharashtra's Tembhe Village.

As a second attempt, the leopard fetches them again, and the cubs quietly walk across the road amid the cars which have stopped to watch and let them pass safely. One of the baby cubs is seen falling behind and decides to take some rest in the middle of the road. The mother grabs hold of its neck and sets it on the right path, and all of them disappears again into the bushes. Delport further mentioned that she witness this unusual sight before lockdown.

Watch Video:

It is such a cute video. Ever since many countries went under lockdown, animals and birds were captured roaming on the streets, some enjoying their leisure time with no humans around. But seeing a leopard leading her cubs to cross the road amid human visitors is rare!