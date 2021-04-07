A video going viral on social media capturing a never-seen-before brawl from Mrs Sri Lanka pageant is grabbing eyeballs. It all started after Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva won the "Mrs Sri Lanka" title at a ceremony on national TV on Sunday, however, not for very long. Soon, the 2019 pageant winner snatched away Mrs De Silva's crown claiming that she didn't deserve it. One of the requirements of these pageants remains that the contestants must be married. However, according to Caroline Jurie, the 2019 winner, Mrs De Silva was divorced. However, the controversy took a U-turn after it was found out that the prize was soon returned to Mrs De Silva after pageant organisers confirmed she is not a divorcee. Miss Peru 2019 Found Drunk and Puking in Viral Video; Stripped of Her Crown and Won’t Be Able to Compete for Miss Universe Pageant.

Judges named Ms De Silva the 2021 winner at the Mrs Sri Lanka final in a theatre in Colombo on Sunday night and that is where the whole fiasco took place. In the video Mrs Sri Lanka 2019, Mrs Jurie can be heard saying to the audience: "There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place". As she announces that the runner-up will actually be getting the crown, she can be seen wrestling with the crown on Mrs De Silva's head and a tearful Mrs De Silva walks off stage.

Mrs World Snatches Mrs Sri Lanka, Pushpika De Silva's New Crown From Her on Stage After a Brawl! Video Goes Viral:

Mrs #SriLanka winner is 'left with head injuries' after Mrs World removes her crown on stage& claims she can't win the contest because she 'is divorced' Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva,31, was awarded the title during the ceremony at Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre,#Colombo pic.twitter.com/SUQZHU8rJ1 — Hans Solo (@thandojo) April 7, 2021

The organisers have apologised to Mrs De Silva, who says she is separated, but not divorced. In a Facebook post, she said she went to the hospital to be treated for head injuries after the incident. Mrs De Silva said she would take legal action for the "unreasonable and insulting" way she was treated. "There are a lot of single mums like me today who are suffering in Sri Lanka," Mrs De Silva told a press conference. "This crown is dedicated to those women, those single mums who are suffering to raise their kids alone."

