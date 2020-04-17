Musicians Performing on Crane in Lebanon to Doctors Dancing in Iran; 5 Videos Showing How People Tried to Boost Morale of Coronavirus Patients

Musicians and doctors perform for coronavirus patients (Photo Credits: @TrumpLadyFran, @hmalla72 Twitter)

As Coronavirus continues to infect people and take lives, doctors, medical staff and others in the frontline are doing their best to curb the virus from spreading. And some of the medics are not just fighting the virus through medical support but is trying to boost the morale of patients. From singing songs to dancing, many doctors and nurses have taken an extra step to ensure the well being of their patients. Even musicians joined the bandwagon in singing to patients suffering from the deadly disease. In Lebanon, musicians performed for patients in a hospital on a crane! As the world continues to fight COVID-19, we bring to you videos of doctors, nurses, musicians doing their best to revive people affected by the coronavirus. TikTok Doctor is Going Viral For Spreading Smiles in Tough Times, Know Everything About Dr Jason Campbell Who Has Impressed Hugh Jackman Among Many With His Dance Moves (Watch Videos)

1. Musicians Perform on Crane in Lebanon:

#Musicians from Ahla Fawda or Great Chaos, a Beirut nongovernmental organization, stand on a crane platform perform for nurses and #Coronavirus patients at Rafic Hariri Hospital where most of the cases are treated in #Beirut #Lebanon (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) #Covid_19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/PxvY44tYa5 — Hussein Malla (@hmalla72) April 16, 2020

A heartwarming video from Beirut in Lebanon shows a group of musicians performing for healthcare workers and patients outside a hospital. The musicians were from Ahla Fawda, a non-government organisation. The special performance was held at Rafic Hariri Hospital where they transformed a crane platform into a stage.

2. Doctors Perform Bhangra to Cheer Patients in Pakistan:

A video of doctors in Pakistan trying to cheer up coronavirus patients by performing 'bhangra' to the popular song 'Chitta Chola' had gone viral on social media earlier. In the video, the patients were also seen joining the doctors as they danced to the beats of the dhols.

3. Musician Playing Violin for Patients in South Korean Hospital:

Meet the violinist playing concerts for coronavirus patients 🎻 Won Hyung-joon performs Ave Maria from a South Korea isolation ward, a song chosen to represent hopes and prayershttps://t.co/SNiSkNlALI pic.twitter.com/DqysOgjOvR — Hyung joon Won (@hyungjoonwon) April 9, 2020

Musician Won Hyung-joon shared a video on him playing the video on social media to comfort people during the coronavirus outbreak after arts and healing centre at South Korea's Myongji hospital asked him if he could perform for their COVID-19 patients.

4. Doctors and Nurses Dance for Patients in Iran:

Iranian nurses and doctors danced for patients suffering from coronavirus. The video shows Iranian healthcare professionals dancing while wearing layers of protective clothing, including hazmat suits and masks. Iranian Doctors And Nurses Dance in Hospitals to Keep Up The Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Videos)

5. Doctor Sings 'Hallelujah' to Patients:

Blessings to all on this Good Friday Ohio DoctoAr sings “Hallelujah” to his patients ..A beautiful gesture lifting their spirits and making hearts smile We are all in this together #COVID pic.twitter.com/iPhKO3OZ05 — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) April 10, 2020

Dr Albert Weisbrot, a Cincinnati family medicine physician has been treating patients through telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. He sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s 'Hallelujah' as he knew that many of his patients were emotional and sad. He felt that the song could lift spirits, especially during Holy Week leading up to Easter.

As the world goes through a tough phase, it is videos like these that give us faith and belief in humanity. We hope the world comes out of this situation at the earliest and people's lives return to normalcy. We hope you stay safe and healthy at homes with your families.