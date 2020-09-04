In a weird plea, a Nebraska man made a passionate speech about renaming 'boneless chicken wings' at the American council meeting. Ander Christensen, a chemical engineer told a local council meeting to 'remove the name boneless wings our menus and from our hearts as 'we need to raise our children better'. He also proposed alternative terms to the snack like 'buffalo-style chicken tenders', 'wet tenders' and 'saucy nugs' or just 'trash'. He said, "We can take these steps and show the country that’s where we stand and that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it, because we feel it in our bones." He said also that Lincoln, his town has the ability to become the "social leader" of the cause. His statements were quick to go viral on social media platforms garnering various responses from netizens. Instagram Name Change Prank Has Hilarious Results, From Food Items to Funny Phrases, Check List of Names Users Have Been Fooled to Keep in Latest Trend.

Christensen, is the son of Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen who in between the speech said, "I would like to just comment here, for the record, that’s my son." Following the appeal, in an interview on Wednesday, Christensen said that the speech was a joke while it was also not one.

During the speech, he said, "We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they are normal." He continues, "I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine. I'm talking about boneless chicken wings."

All I Know!

Listing down the reasons, he says, "Number one: nothing about boneless wings actually come from the wing of a chicken. Number two: boneless wings are just cuts which are already boneless. I don't go and order boneless tacos, I don't go and order boneless club sandwiches, I don't ask for boneless auto repair, it's just what's expected. Then number three: We need to raise our children better. Our children are being raised afraid of having bones attached to their meat."

Man's Full Speech on Renaming Chicken Wings:

The Food Safety and Inspection Service, a part of the USDA, “requires that labels on meat and poultry products are truthful and not misleading,” it said in a statement Thursday. Items labelled “wings” must “include the entire wing with all muscle and skin tissue intact, except that the wingtip may be removed,” the statement said. Chicken wings are one of the most loved dishes and are a staple for many.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).