Instagram Name Change Prank Has Hilarious Results, From Food Items to Funny Phrases, Check List of Names Users Have Been Fooled to Keep in Latest Trend

Instagram name change prank names (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are not aware of the Instagram name change prank as yet, then you are clearly off the social media or maybe you just don't notice enough. A fun game/prank is trending online wherein Instagram users have changed their names to some embarrassing ones. The idea is someone messages them to change their username, the one that appears after the sign @. When they are convinced and fall for it, a user cannot change the name for 14 days. So a lot of people have unknowingly stuck with an embarrassing username which they cannot change for 2 weeks now. The trend caught on and even resulted in some funny memes and jokes on it, making fun of those who are stuck with embarrassing names.

The names are funniest, it could be food items, a song name or a hilarious phrase. Have you or your friends been a target of it yet? If you have not seen it yet, we tell you some of the changed names that people have kept on their profiles. Some of the funny name changes are -

Go Corona Go

Momos

Kiss Kiss Ko Pyaar Karun

I am Dhinchak Pooja

Shona Ka Babu

Manchow Soup

Pizza

Tandoori Chicken

Carry Minati

Papa Ka Para

Coronadevi

Angel Priya

Pagal Aurat

These are just a few of the names, but there are more such names like these, some based on food items. Clearly, the result is hilarious. Check out in your Instagram feed, you will see these new names which some of the users have changed by mistake.

If a user has changed their name twice in a week, they cannot rename it for 14 days. So now those who have fallen prey to it will have to go by the name for at least two weeks before they change it back. While we have seen so many fun trends emerging on social media in this whole social distancing and quarantine phase, the Instagram Name Change Prank can be called the funniest one yet. That's because the embarrassment it causes goes on for two weeks, thanks to Instagram's security measures.