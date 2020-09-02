PUBG is banned in India. This is was something most Indians were worried to happen after the government banned TikTok in June, 2020. The central government on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular multiplayer game, PUBG, after a fresh round of border confrontation with China in the eastern Ladakh. As the ban was announced, gamers were quick to rush to Twitter to flood their timeline with funny memes and jokes, displaying their emotions as they bid farewell to the Chinese app. ‘No more winner winner chicken dinner,’ is also running as one of the top trends on Twitter as PUBG lovers turn their timeline into funny memes and jokes battleground. While they give a teary-eyed farewell to their favourite gaming application, Indian parents, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying the most. In the forms of memes and jokes, Twitterati says that it will be the parents who will have chicken for their dinner!

PUBG has been the biggest recent gaming sensation in the region. Up to one hundred players parachute onto an island and scavenge for weapons and equipment to kill others, while avoiding to getting killed themselves. The last player or team standing wins the round, and that’s when the phrase, ‘winner winner chicken dinner’ exclaims on the screen, to celebrate the victory. Ludo Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter As Confused Netizens Wonder Whether The Game is Banned Among 118 Chinese Apps Including PUBG.

We have also seen reports earlier, where the addiction of youths in PUBG has worried their parents. So, when the government finally banned the Chinese app, it was natural to see memes and jokes, displaying Indian parents’ joy, while gamers bid teary-eyed goodbye to PUBG. Let us check out the hilarious memes and jokes on PUBG, as there won’t any chicken dinner.

Check Tweets:

No More Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!

#PUBG banned in India Winner Winner chicken dinner bolne wale : pic.twitter.com/rx5nwYXThI — 🚩Raviranjan gupta🚩 (@_im_ranjan) September 2, 2020

Chicken Dinner on the Menu For Indian Parents

Teary-Eyed Farewell to PUBG

Jo mangalvaar ko bhi chicken dinner krade, woh cheez thi PUBG. pic.twitter.com/8D5b9xvgmx — Khwab (@khwabpurswani) September 2, 2020

Its Chicken Dinner for Parents

My Parents are going to have chicken dinner today. #Pubgbaninindia *Me pic.twitter.com/8annYab1d8 — Arpit Nair (@arpitnair07) September 2, 2020

Parents Are the Happiest!

#PUBG banned in India, Meanwhile Indian Parents be Like pic.twitter.com/umvmLUPn2Z — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) September 2, 2020

We Get the Feel

PUBG lover When Mom says ‘Beta, Chicken dinner is ready’. pic.twitter.com/obyWTs5LWr — St. Sinner (@retheeshraj10) September 2, 2020

SUBG!!

PUBG wale ab baith ke bass SUBG khaenge, cuz aaj se no chicken dinner 🤡 — Diti// Prishi, Dams Stan acc♥️ (@pun_nauti) September 2, 2020

Poor Gamers

Last chicken dinner may be 💔 pic.twitter.com/jDGBnd3w6J — ठाकुर साहब ✍️ (@iamanshuman_11) September 2, 2020

Sure, They Are!

It was a substantial move by the Indian government following the border tension. Desi Twitterati will continue to mourn for a few more days, as they bid farewell to 118 Chinese apps. Among them, PUBG is surely the most popular one and craze for online gaming will be significantly missed.

