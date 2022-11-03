As you celebrate No Nut November 2022, the abstinence month and avoid sex, masturbation & XXX porn, we have for you No Nut November song lyrics. This music is said to inspire people when it comes to committing to the No Nut November idea. As you read this comprehensive guide to the No Nut November (NNN), we have for you No Nut November song lyrics that you can also download online. It may appear that this song has a long history of memes, but what most people don't realise is how infectious it is and how relatable the lyrics are. This song was written in 2019 by Matt Watson and stars Freddie Dredd, Carson Tucker, and Kill Bill. No Nut November Fail Funny Memes, Rib-Tickling NNN Puns, Jokes and Images Go Viral; Check If You Too Broke Down the Challenge.

When listening to the song, listeners frequently feel tremendously inspired. They return to the no nut November lyrics when they need to pick themselves back up and continue on their quest.

Although there is a lot of support for those seeking to rehabilitate from drug or alcohol misuse in the modern world, there is little help available for those battling with porn or masturbation addiction. This is due to the fact that discussing topics related to sex or masturbation is still frowned upon in our culture and is therefore rarely discussed. Since the song's release, many people have felt more comfortable approaching others for assistance and realising that they are not in this predicament alone.

No Nut November Song Lyrics Video:

No Nut November Song Lyrics- by Matt Watson

Me and my best friends

We love jerking off

But it's November

So we have to stop

Me and my good pals

Love a good bust

But it's November

So we cannot nut

No masturbatin'

No fornicatin', ejaculatin'

No prostate playin'

No semen sprayin' for thirty days

No Nut November

Can't bust 'til December

Can't spank my turkey

Can't do no jerkin'

No burstin' or spurtin'

Can't use no juries

Can't go rewardin' my burden of yearnin'

Can't go returning to November 1st

December is lurkin'

My hands are tied to the oath

I gotta keep puttin' work in

My mind is clean like a crystal

Yo Freddie bring in the chorus

What's up

Fuck my dick

I'ma chop it off

I ain't cummin' no boots

Fuck the cops

I don't care what they say

My cum will always stay

In my big fat balls

They ain't small

I would love to cum on them all

But I can't

It's a chant

To the silly old God

Make me cum

When he comes

When the time is right

Won't put up a fight

Let my nutsack hang

My balls are in pain

My girl too hot

Wish I could fuck a lot

But I can't

It's a curse

Put my cum in a hearse

Wait 'til the fucking first

Tsunami from my body

Bitch I can't wait

'Til I masturbate

It's my only fate

Ho I ain't spankin' no monkey

Ho I ain't chokin' no chicken

Ho I won't tickle the pickle

I will not blow no emissions

I'm on the holiest mission

I'm with my bros all November

On God I won't blow another load 'til December

Cold all Winter

Throw away your lubrication

Spread the word of No Nut November through the nation

I ain't touchin' my penis

I am not grabbin' myself

On the set I'm 'bout to cop myself a chastity belt

Rollin' through the cut

Trying not to bust

Feel it in my gut

All of my cum

Has somewhat turned to dust

Take me back to September

'Cause it's No Nut November

Popped off like the toss of a can of Dr. Pepper

In my sheets

I didn't mean

To stimulate it

My cream dream seems so illustrative when I sleep

This don't even count

Didn't mean to skeet

Never beat my meat

Had to wash my sheets

'Cause I tossed all of the seeds

Me and my best friends

We love jerking off

But it's November

So we have to stop

Me and my good pals

Love a good bust

But it's November

So we cannot nut

No nut November is considered as mining a deep cave; it can be intimidating for many individuals. When you're working alone, it can be exhausting, but more than that, it can be downright intimidating since you feel like you're alone. However, when you operate as a team, you get to sing your inspiration song every morning before work and come together as a group that is committed to achieving your common objective.

