As you celebrate No Nut November 2022, the abstinence month and avoid sex, masturbation & XXX porn, we have for you No Nut November song lyrics. This music is said to inspire people when it comes to committing to the No Nut November idea. As you read this comprehensive guide to the No Nut November (NNN), we have for you No Nut November song lyrics that you can also download online. It may appear that this song has a long history of memes, but what most people don't realise is how infectious it is and how relatable the lyrics are. This song was written in 2019 by Matt Watson and stars Freddie Dredd, Carson Tucker, and Kill Bill. No Nut November Fail Funny Memes, Rib-Tickling NNN Puns, Jokes and Images Go Viral; Check If You Too Broke Down the Challenge.
When listening to the song, listeners frequently feel tremendously inspired. They return to the no nut November lyrics when they need to pick themselves back up and continue on their quest.
Although there is a lot of support for those seeking to rehabilitate from drug or alcohol misuse in the modern world, there is little help available for those battling with porn or masturbation addiction. This is due to the fact that discussing topics related to sex or masturbation is still frowned upon in our culture and is therefore rarely discussed. Since the song's release, many people have felt more comfortable approaching others for assistance and realising that they are not in this predicament alone.
No Nut November Song Lyrics Video:
No Nut November Song Lyrics- by Matt Watson
Me and my best friends
We love jerking off
But it's November
So we have to stop
Me and my good pals
Love a good bust
But it's November
So we cannot nut
No masturbatin'
No fornicatin', ejaculatin'
No prostate playin'
No semen sprayin' for thirty days
No Nut November
Can't bust 'til December
Can't spank my turkey
Can't do no jerkin'
No burstin' or spurtin'
Can't use no juries
Can't go rewardin' my burden of yearnin'
Can't go returning to November 1st
December is lurkin'
My hands are tied to the oath
I gotta keep puttin' work in
My mind is clean like a crystal
Yo Freddie bring in the chorus
What's up
Fuck my dick
I'ma chop it off
I ain't cummin' no boots
Fuck the cops
I don't care what they say
My cum will always stay
In my big fat balls
They ain't small
I would love to cum on them all
But I can't
It's a chant
To the silly old God
Make me cum
When he comes
When the time is right
Won't put up a fight
Let my nutsack hang
My balls are in pain
My girl too hot
Wish I could fuck a lot
But I can't
It's a curse
Put my cum in a hearse
Wait 'til the fucking first
Tsunami from my body
Bitch I can't wait
'Til I masturbate
It's my only fate
Ho I ain't spankin' no monkey
Ho I ain't chokin' no chicken
Ho I won't tickle the pickle
I will not blow no emissions
I'm on the holiest mission
I'm with my bros all November
On God I won't blow another load 'til December
Cold all Winter
Throw away your lubrication
Spread the word of No Nut November through the nation
I ain't touchin' my penis
I am not grabbin' myself
On the set I'm 'bout to cop myself a chastity belt
Rollin' through the cut
Trying not to bust
Feel it in my gut
All of my cum
Has somewhat turned to dust
Take me back to September
'Cause it's No Nut November
Popped off like the toss of a can of Dr. Pepper
In my sheets
I didn't mean
To stimulate it
My cream dream seems so illustrative when I sleep
This don't even count
Didn't mean to skeet
Never beat my meat
Had to wash my sheets
'Cause I tossed all of the seeds
No nut November is considered as mining a deep cave; it can be intimidating for many individuals. When you're working alone, it can be exhausting, but more than that, it can be downright intimidating since you feel like you're alone. However, when you operate as a team, you get to sing your inspiration song every morning before work and come together as a group that is committed to achieving your common objective.
