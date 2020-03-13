UK Shopkeeper Fights Armed Robber With Chill Powder, Video Goes Viral

UK shopkeeper fights robber with chill powder (Photo Credits: Metro Newspaper UK YouTube)

A video of a shopkeeper fighting off an armed robber with chill powder has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident happened at A1 Convenience Store in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham in the United Kingdom on Saturday. It happened just before closing time on March 7. The video shows a man dressed completely in black from head to toe inside the store. He is seen standing at the counter of the store with a knife in his hands. He lingers around the area for some time only to be thrown with chill powder. 7 Robbery Attempts Gone Wrong That Give Thieves Everywhere a Bad Name (Watch Videos)

As the man was demanding cash standing at the counter, the storekeeper seems to have reached for chilli powder. He brought out a handful of what looks like chilli powder and threw it at the man. We wonder if he keeps chilli powder near the counter as a safety measure during such situations. The masked robber can be seen running out of the store after the storekeeper throws chilli powder at him.

Storekeeper Throws Chilli Powder at Robber:

Multiple videos of shopkeeps vending their businesses successfully have gone viral on social media platforms multiple times in the past. In one of the incidents, a jewellery store owner fought robbers with swords in Canada. There have been funny incidents wherein the robbers regretted the idea of planning to rob the shops in the first place. Considering the increasing number of shop intrusions by robbers, shop owners these days seems to be well prepared to handle such situations.