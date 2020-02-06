Old Monk Is the Most Preferred Base Drink! Twitterati Comes Up With Quirky Responses

Old Monk Is the Most Preferred Base Drink (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Old Monk rum manufactured by Mohan Meakin Ltd. in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is probably India’s most preferred base drink. The delicious, dark, caramel-nosed, vanilla and spice mouthed desi rum, extracted from sugarcane molasses has been country’s widest-selling liquor brand for decades. So when a journalist and Twitter user Abhijit Majumder asked his followers “What’s your base drink?” people unanimously screamed their favourite rum. There is not one, but many things about an old monk, only desis would relate! While die-hard old monk drinkers will swear by the spirit of sipping it neat, others love it with a twist of lime. Twitterati has got some quirky responses to Majumder’s tweet! Old Monk is Most Popular Indian Liquor Brand Among Rich Indians.

People in India have always had a preference for dark spirits, and the old monk was always preferred to most other drinks. The hard-to-miss square stocky bottle with its monastic stained glass-like mosaic walls is a staple in every bar. "What’s your base drink? One you buy often, keep, usually have at home. PS: Don’t say stuff just to sound posh," tweeted Abhijit. Well it could be any drink, but it was not for Twitterati. And someone who tasted old monk rum can never go for anything posh. If its winter, rum is necessary in your bar. That is what Tweeple responded! Old Monk Lovers, Rejoice, Your Favourite Rum Now Comes in Orange, Cranberry & Mojito Flavours.

What’s your base drink? One you buy often, keep, usually have at home. PS: Don’t say stuff just to sound posh :-) — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) February 5, 2020

Old Monk or Single Malt... — Traveller (@sachaturvedi) February 6, 2020

Old Monk Rum — Ashok NR (@AshokNR1) February 6, 2020

Sending you a big hug and old monk❤ pic.twitter.com/4S3HUzR54n — Mashoor Batsman (@mashoorbatsman7) February 5, 2020

It's not fitness; it's the alcohol! It's Old Monk contributing to nations health.😂 — Genghis (@NotKubla) February 5, 2020

We don't really like old monk, but it has been a vital part of our alcohol consumption journey. Having said that @thevirdas made us respect #OldMonk like never before. So even if we may not drink it anymore, we will definitely look at it with adoring eyes. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mB3Fd2mKb6 — Like Riding a Fish Podcast (@likeridingafish) February 5, 2020

Old Monk + Dal Makhani = The best combination ever. — Deepu Raina (@raina_deepu) February 4, 2020

self care is drinking old monk and coke out of a keventers bottle with a metal straw while watching the good place — black swan⁷ (@vionysxs) February 5, 2020

Old monk with vodka make it perfect cocktail 😝😝 — vijay joshi (@vijay9806) February 6, 2020

Old Monk !!! Jai Shri Rum..... — Asvatthama 🇮🇳 (@Asvatthama1) February 5, 2020

We all know how good a pauaa (quarter), addha (half), khamba (full) or an entire one-litre bottle is. Of course, taste and feel wise! Your alcohol tales can ever be completed without paying due allegiance to this very unique brand. Old monk remains India’s favourite rum and will always be.