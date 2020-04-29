On International Dance Day 2020, Know Different Dance Forms in India That Convey Beautiful Multiculturalism of The Nation (Watch Videos)

Indian dance forms (Photo Credits: Facebook)

April 29 marks the celebration of International Dance Day 2020. Annually marked on this day, it celebrates the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. It is a global celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. India, known for its multiculturalism has many forms of dance, called the classical dance, each state has its unique form of dancing. On this International Dance Day 2020, we look at some of the famous dance forms from India. International Dance Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Inspirational Sayings That Will Encourage You To Take Up Dancing!

Since this morning, netizens are sharing quotes, pictures and videos about dancing. Those who have been practising dancing as a hobby are sharing their old photos and videos online. Prahlad Singh Patel, India's Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has shared on Twitter, the dance forms from different states, along with a video of each these dances. Each of these dances is distinctly different from another, in terms of movement, music, attires and the symbolism.

Know About Different Dance Forms From India:

Bharatnatyam From Tamil Nadu

Bharatnatyam is usually a solo performance but accompanied by musicians and singers. Mime is an important aspect of this dance where the dancer expresses the sahitya through movement.

Bihu Dance From Assam

This is a joyous folk dance that is performed on the occasion of New year in Assam and northeastern states. Performers wear traditional Assamese attire and jewellery and is performed with rapid hand movement.

Chhau Dance From West Bengal

Baiga Pardhauni From Madhya Pradesh

Performed by the Gonds and Baiga tribes in MP, this dance involves the use of sticks as props. It is said to remind them of the warrior days when they fought with sticks to defend the enemy.

Bhangra and Giddha Dance From Punjab

Bhangra is a celebratory dance form originating from the Majha area of Punjab. It is associated with the celebration of Vaisakhi, a major spring time festival in the north.

Ghoomar From Rajasthan

Ghoomar is a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan which was performed by the Bhil tribe to worship Goddess Sarasvati. It later evolved into the traditional dance of the state.

Kathak Dance From Uttar Pradesh

A form of classic dance, it has major storytelling through the performance. It is said wandering Kathakars (storytellers) communicated stories from the great epics and ancient mythology through dance, songs and music.

Kuchipudi Dance From Andhra Pradesh

This dance form gets its name from a village named Kuchipudi in state of Andhra Pradesh. It is a dance-drama performance, with its roots in the ancient Hindu Sanskrit text of Natya Shastra.

Lavani From Maharashtra

Lavani is a folk dance performed by Marathi women in Maharashtra. The songs are of quick tempo and it was a morale booster in the 18th century. It is of two types, one is Nirguni and other is of a sensual kind.

Garba From Gujarat

Usually performed in the festival of Navratri, it involves doing steps in circles. It is said to have similarities to other spiritual dances, such as those of Sufi culture.

Odissi From Odisha

Odissi is another form of classical dance from Odisha that has originated in the Hindu temples here. The dance expresses religious stories and spiritual ideas, particularly of Vaishnavism.

Rouf Dance From Kashmir

The Rouf is a folk dance form which is mainly practised by the women of the Kashmir valley. The dance is performed on marriage functions or other celebratory occasions here.

Sattriya Dance From Assam

Kathakali From Kerala

What thoroughly distinguishes Kathakali from other storytelling dance drama is the elaborate makeup, costume and face masks, which carry a charm of their own.

Almost every state in the country has its own cultural dance form, which is symbolic to their deity or some festive celebration. Similar to the other dance forms like hip hop, jazz, ballet, salsa, which we categorically call as western dance, India has such a great variety of dance forms in each of this culture. We wish everyone a Happy International Dance Day 2020!