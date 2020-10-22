‘Oo Ma Go Turu Love,’ is it still stuck in your mind? Don’t worry; you are not alone! The whole nation seems to be stuck with the phrase of this viral kid whose jibe on couples has gone hilariously viral. It is not ‘true love’ anymore but ‘turu love.’ If you are active on social media, you must have come across the video of a Bengali kid whose taunt on couples and their ‘turu love’ has gone crazy viral. So much, that people cannot stop posting hilarious memes on it. Social media seems to be obsessed with the kid, and ‘turuly’ in love with him as the phrase is now stuck in everyone’s mind. ‘Oo Ma Go Turu Love memes and jokes are getting funnier. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook—social media platforms are filled with hilarious posts mocking couples, using the internet’s current favourite and popular phrase.

If you haven’t seen the video, and in case living under a rock, we are here to explain it to you what the craze is all about. The video, uploaded on YouTube shows the kid explaining to boys that if you can take permission from your girlfriend and keep her updated about your whereabouts, why not parents? And then says, “OMG! True Love,” but in his own style, “Oo Ma Go Turu Love!” Internet is now in love with the phrase, and it won’t be wrong saying that it will remain for quite a while giving birth to more memes and jokes—as their new favourite funny meme template.

Watch the Video:

Since social media is so obsessed with the kid and his phrase, we bring you some of the best jokes and memes people are sharing online. Check out the best ‘Oo Ma Go Turu Love’ memes and jokes and join the bandwagon with these hilarious posts.

Check Tweets:

Me + Mobile + bed O ma go turu love 😍 Credit goes to @Akkian_Sachin 😒😾😍 — 𝓜𝓪𝓱𝓲𝓻𝓪 🥀 CSK 💛 (@Fearless_Mahira) October 19, 2020

Totally!

My problems and me "O ma go turu love" — Tooty Frooty (@surekhabiswas) October 18, 2020

So is With Everyone!

*O ma go turu love* Now this is stuck in my head.. What to do? 😂 — •‿• (@guptamitali21) October 20, 2020

Hahahaha

Teacher: Pyaar ko English mein kya kehte hain? Student: Love Teacher: Toh tumne "O Ma Go Turu Love" kyun likha hai? pic.twitter.com/SjNb482gkp — Ankit Arora (@AnkitAroraEditz) October 20, 2020

'Turuly'

Nobody : My friend falling in love for the millionth time: “ooohhhmygod turu lub” pic.twitter.com/6UO9AsQMlm — Nupur Saigal (@_theaxeeffect_) October 19, 2020

LOL

So Apt!

Its our turu love pic.twitter.com/THPDm3pQIs — ITS ME AARYA (@aarya_its) October 18, 2020

Yes!

Seriously, Why?

Do You?

This is how people actually feeling after using template "Oh ma go Turu love" : pic.twitter.com/Ezektq4jE9 — Anmolcasm 😂❤️ (@punniAnmol) October 19, 2020

ROFL

Nobody Me waiting for my "turu love". pic.twitter.com/hwmyMRNhL4 — Nikhil Subhedar (@nikkhill_04) October 18, 2020

OMG

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘽𝙇𝙄𝙉𝘿_$𝘼𝙍𝘾𝘼𝙎𝙈(𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙨)🇮🇳 (@blind_sarcasm) on Oct 16, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT

Meanwhile, Other Kids Be Like!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RoAsTerGraM (@_roastergram) on Oct 21, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

Memes on couples are not uncommon, and meme lovers have ensured there are enough to mock their mushiness online. But the kid’s phrase is what making people go obsessed and allowing them to create more jokes.

