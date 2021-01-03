It is too late too say Happy New Year 2021? We hope not, because we have the cutest Happy New Year wish video for you. Remember the "Piche Toh Dekho" viral video kid? Ahmad Shah, a cute Pathani kid charmed everyone back in 2019 but people can still recall his video. The little one is now no less than a celebrity with great following on social media. Now, he along with his siblings extended New Year 2021 wishes to everyone and once again the video is going viral. But this time, it is his little plump sibling Umer who is even cuter. Umer drops his candy while the video is being filmed and is confused whether he should pick it up or not. He eventually does pick it up, but his expressions are charming the internet more.

Ahmad Shah's Happy New Year message video was posted on his Instagram page a couple of days ago. The video has already crossed a 1.4 lakh views on the app and is also being shared on Twitter, where it is again going viral. Along with Ahmad are his two siblings who stand beside him. His little sibling Umer has a candy in his hand, but drops it. As the video is still filming, he confoundedly wonders if he should pick it up or let it be. But he does pick it up, while Ahmad is still finishing his message. This time, little Umer is definitely winning more hearts and people can relate to him for his priority of candy over camera. Ahmad Shah had previously posted a message for Sonu Sood for his good work.

Watch Video of Ahmad Shah's New Year Wishes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peer Ahmad Shah (@cuteahmadshah01)

Cute, aren't they? The same video has been shared on Twitter where it is going viral with funniest reactions.

Check the Video Here:

The boy with the candy tho ..😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/SgPuENqqyv — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) January 2, 2021

Check some reactions as people loving the little one's expressions:

The Boy is Candy

The littlest boy has my heart❤ He was so cute😍😍😍 — Freud's Fan (@Freud_Fan) January 2, 2021

Littlest and Cutest

Cute!

Neeche toh Dekho!

Arey neeche toh dekho chocolate gir gayi 😂😂 — पहाड़ी मानुष (@pahadi_01) January 3, 2021

Got Their Priorities Right

Show Stealer

neon vibes steals the show https://t.co/6B4OGbkVEP — حمزہ (@HamzaRehman) January 3, 2021

The little one has garnered all the love this time. While, some pointed out that he has a knock-knee and their parents should pay attention to their health. But nevertheless, his cuteness takes over and is giving people the happy start to their new year.

