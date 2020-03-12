Pooja, an Indie Puppy is Training to Be Part of Police Canine Unit in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

Pooja indie puppy (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

When we say of dogs in the police force we always think of German Shepherds, Labradors or Dobermen breeds. But the Bengaluru Police is taking a novel step by training Indie breed dogs to make them part of their canine force. A video of one such white female Indie dog named Pooja who is currently undergoing her training in Bengaluru has been shared on Twitter. Indie breeds are essentially those dog bred from the Indian subcontinent or the more common street dogs that we see around us. Police Dog Performing CPR on Officer During Training Exercise Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao shared a small clip on Twitter which shows Pooja following the basic commands or sit and stand. She also gives a hi-fi to her handler several times. As Mr Rao mentioned in his tweet, they are doing this as an experiment. The puppy looks too happy to learn though, with her tail constantly wagging at the handler. People are impressed with the video. Belgian Malinois Dog 'Khoj' Joins The CISF Security Fold, Breed Also Part of US Navy Seal Costs Rs 1.5 Lakh For Each Dog.

Watch the Video of Indie Dog Training With Bengaluru Police:

We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment... pic.twitter.com/0xbV00EbVW — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) March 12, 2020

Check Some of the Reactions:

What a Brilliant Initiative

This is just brilliant! What a good initiative. — Pat Ponappa (@patponappa) March 12, 2020

Local Dogs Are Best

Great sir. Local dogs are the best. — Avinash Pai (@avinashpai) March 12, 2020

Pooja is Getting All The Love

Wonderful initiative. Little Pooja is bright and adorable. The trainer is also kind and patient. 👍🏼🐕 — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) March 12, 2020

Several of them even suggested changing the leash so it is better to control and train her. When many people consider the street dogs are a menace and are mistreated in several regions, this step can change the outlook. If more and more Indies are trained well, they could be a part of the canine unit.