Pooja, an Indie Puppy is Training to Be Part of Police Canine Unit in Bengaluru (Watch Video)
When we say of dogs in the police force we always think of German Shepherds, Labradors or Dobermen breeds. But the Bengaluru Police is taking a novel step by training Indie breed dogs to make them part of their canine force. A video of one such white female Indie dog named Pooja who is currently undergoing her training in Bengaluru has been shared on Twitter. Indie breeds are essentially those dog bred from the Indian subcontinent or the more common street dogs that we see around us. Police Dog Performing CPR on Officer During Training Exercise Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao shared a small clip on Twitter which shows Pooja following the basic commands or sit and stand. She also gives a hi-fi to her handler several times. As Mr Rao mentioned in his tweet, they are doing this as an experiment. The puppy looks too happy to learn though, with her tail constantly wagging at the handler. People are impressed with the video. Belgian Malinois Dog 'Khoj' Joins The CISF Security Fold, Breed Also Part of US Navy Seal Costs Rs 1.5 Lakh For Each Dog.

Watch the Video of Indie Dog Training With Bengaluru Police:

Several of them even suggested changing the leash so it is better to control and train her. When many people consider the street dogs are a menace and are mistreated in several regions, this step can change the outlook. If more and more Indies are trained well, they could be a part of the canine unit.