Mumbai, April 19: A substitute teacher recorded herself engaging in a solo sex act with the ‘door wide open’ inside a primary school classroom. The unidentified woman allegedly filmed herself masturbating at two different primary schools at Cardiff and Rhondda Cynon Taf in Wales.

One footage from the Rhondda Cynon Taf school shows a woman describing about how the door of the classroom, which is close to the hallway open. Since I am not permitted to close it, anyone may enter right now, she can be heard saying. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s XXX Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

The woman then engages in a sex act using a vibrator while wearing a school lanyard. I'm inside the school restrooms, she explained in another footage before filming herself using the vibrator again, adding that there's only one restroom for staff, so someone's probably going to stroll in.

If reports are to be believed, two additional pornographic recordings that seem to have been recorded in the school’s restrooms by the woman has been observed online. At least one video is thought to have been recorded at the Cardiff elementary school. Currently, an investigation has been launched in the matter.

We don't think it's appropriate to comment further on the alleged event as the probe in the matter is underway, a spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said. We can guarantee, nevertheless, that neither students nor any other people were a part of the incident that was reported, he added. England: Man Performs Disgusting ‘Self Act’, Has Sex With Wife on Bollard in Front Neighbour’s House After Parking Argument Escalates.

"Aware of a report of concerning behaviour," the South Wales Police stated. According to a police spokesman, the investigation revealed no criminal crimes, thus the case has now been forwarded to the Education Workforce Council.

