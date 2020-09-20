The idea to look like a famous person to succeed in the career has existed from a very long time but this porn star went ahead to splurge a fortune on various surgeries to look like Kylie Jenner and now rakes £80k an hour Larissa Lima, 34, former star of TLC reality show 90 Day Fiance has splashed out $72,000 (£55,740) on cosmetic procedures in a bid to resemble 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie. And while the bill for a boob job, liposuction, fat transfer to her bottom, botox, fillers and laser facials may have come to a stonking cash total, the star is reported to be raking tens of thousands more in returns as a result.

Following the surgeries, Larissa is said to have already banked over $100,000 (£77,420) so far after posing for sexy photos on amateur porn website CamSoda. According to TMZ, Larissa is reaping the rewards of her cosmetic investments. A source claims: “Larissa showed off her new look, inspired by Kylie, last week with a one-hour lingerie show on the webcam app, CamSoda. “Those 60 little minutes hauled in more than $100,000 for the site.” They continued: “Larissa's show hit the six-figure mark thanks to people paying to view the sultry show and tipping.

“And we're told she had 10 times the number of viewers CamSoda usually sees for the biggest XXX stars and Instagram hotties who host.” The site went on to report that Larissa’s sizzling display propelled her in to the Top 5 all-time performers on CamSoda. CamSoda describes itself as “a live streaming webcam platform” which offers “free live sex cams, adult webcams and live porn”, and was launched in 2014. Larissa – who also poses for erotic photos via OnlyFans – found fame originally in 2018 when she featured on season six of 90 Day Fiancé; a reality show in which couples on K-1 Visas in the USA arrange their weddings before their 90-day time restraint expires. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

If you don't know what the XXX platform OnlyFans is, here's what you need to know: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal.

