New Dekhi, November 5: Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who became New Zealand's first ever Indian-origin minister, addressed her country's parliament in Malayalam. Radhakrishnan became the first Indian-New-Zealand woman to be inducted into re-elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's cabinet. Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Priyanca has done India proud and lauded her efforts of addressing New Zealand's parliament in Malayalam. "Doing India proud, the Indian origin minister in New Zealand @priyancanzlp addresses her country's parliament in Malayalam", he tweeted sharing Priyanca's video.

Now minister in the Jacinda Ardern government, Radhakrishnan, 41, became MP in 2017. She became the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector. Priyanca was born in Chennai and raised in Singapore, with roots at Paravur in Kerala. She did her schooling in Singapore and then moved to New Zealand to further her education. She is also an IIT alumnus from Kerala's Ernakulam district. Jacinda Ardern After Winning New Zealand Election 2020: 'The World Is Increasingly Becoming Polarised But I Hope NZ Has Shown That This Is Not Who We Are'; Watch Video.

Watch Video of Priyanca Radhakrishnan's Speech in Malayalam:

After Jacinda's re-election and a landslide win, she appointed Radhakrishnan and four other new ministers. Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the minister for the community and voluntary sector, minister for diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities, minister for youth and associate minister for social development and employment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).