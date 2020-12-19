A 4-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, the Gunner, is now the deputy dog of Florida. On December 8 ceremony it was named the "safety and security officer." The puppy was rescued from the jaws of an alligator in Florida, so to honour it, the local Sherriff made it the deputy dog. Lee County Sheriff's Office, bestowed it with the role for showing “tenacity” after getting stuck with the beast in Lee County, Florida in October. The dog was walking with his owner, Richard Wilbanks while an alligator tried to swallow it. However, the dog fought the reptile along with its owner's help. Gunner kissed on the dog's nose before receiving his "Deputy Dog" badge. Heroic Pet Dog Saves His Owners From Two Tigers at Kanha Forest in Madhya Pradesh.

Wilbanks was quoted as saying, "We were just out for a Sunday morning stroll by a pond and Gunner, all of a sudden, I just heard him yelp. I looked around and saw the alligator swimming around the pond with him. I just jumped in the water and caught up with the alligator, got my hands on him and drug him up to the bank and pinned him down and pried his jaws open." Little Boy Bravely Rescues Puppy Stuck in an Oil Well in Turkey, Video of His Heroic Act Goes Viral.

Puppy Rescued Alligator Made 'Deputy Dog':

Making everyone laugh, "Do you swear to uphold the Constitutional law for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Gunner? Ok. This is a big day, OK. You are going to be a detective now. Here we go." A video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms. Florida Wildlife Federation had shared the moment Gunner was freed from the alligator. Wilbanks confirmed that the alligator was in the pond after the encounter and everyone involved was free.

