Rajinikanth in 'Man Vs Wild' Funny Memes Start Trending Online as Thalaiva Fans Say The Animals Will Have to 'Mind It!'

Rajinikanth fans are all excited as the South superstar will feature in adventure show Man Vs Wild. The survival in the wild series hosted by Bear Grylls will be shot in the Bandipur forest of Karnataka. As the news of this special episode came up, fans of Thalaiva cannot keep calm, and we don't blame them! Those who have seen Rajini's movies have seen his swift moves fighting along with lions, leopards or even snakes. But this time, it is not reel but entirely shot in the wild. Fans of the superstar are crazy excited for the show to come along and their reactions are all over social media. Twitter has been trending with hashtags like #Rajinikanth and #ManvsWild, with some users even sharing funny memes and jokes.

Rajinikanth has cast an impression among all his fans, that he can do anything and everything. The "Yenna Rascala, Mind it" move has floored everyone time and again, with fans now thinking it would be the animals in the wild who would have to be careful of Rajinikanth and not the other way round. The show's format explores through a danger zone in the wild, battling a tough situation like facing wild animals and lack of food for survival. Such funny and confident reactions are coming in online and given below are some of those. Malang Trailer Funny Memes: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Inspire Some Hilarious Jokes on Twitter and We Can’t Stop Laughing! (View Tweets).

Check Funny Memes and Reactions on Rajnikanth in Man Vs Wild:

Beasts, Beware!

Rajhnikant is doing #ManVsWild with Bear Grills, This time the survival challange is for those wild beasts. #Thaalaiva🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/KMQTNbdrCn — A Clown🤡 (@rizukhan4u) January 28, 2020

Man Vs Style

How Its Gonna Look

Or May Be Like This...

Rajni Knows It All!

And if you have missed out on some reel action, there here's a video of Rajinikanth fighting with a lion in his film Annai Oru Aalayam.

Woah! Like we told you, there's nothing that Rajini cannot do. Well, fun aside, Bear Grylls has already reached the Bandipur forest and the shoot will be carried on for two days. The first part of the schedule was already completed on Monday, January 27. We are really waiting for the final result where Rajini is in the wild for real.