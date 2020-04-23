Ramadan Kareem 2020 Greetings and Images Trend on Twitter, Muslims Ready to Start the Holy Month of Ramzan (Check Tweets)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is the auspicious time for the Muslim people across the world. Individuals belonging to the Muslim community in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines will begin the Ramzan fast from tomorrow, April 24, as the moon has been sighted today evening, April 23, 2020, as per the reports. Again, the moon sightings in India, is likely to be visible by Friday, April 24. As a few countries have reportedly sighted the moon, the devotees cheer up to begin the holy month of Ramazan. Soon Ramadan 2020 began to trend on Twitter with people wishing each other Ramadan Kareem. The fasting will begin from tomorrow for the countries who were blessed with the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

Ramzan is the holiest month for Muslims. It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon on the day, after the full moon. The festival lasts up to 30 days, where Muslims observe fast, prayers, avoid smoking and any sinful behaviour. The actual visibility of the moon depends upon the natural factors such as the atmospheric conditions and cloud cover. In India, if the moon is sighted on April 24, Ramazan in the country will start from April 25. But if it is not visible tomorrow, Muslims will begin the Ramzan 2020 fasting from April 26, 2020. Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Philippines Live News Updates: Ramzan to Start From Tomorrow in Malaysia, Says Keeper of The Rulers' Seal.

As Indian Muslims eagerly wait to begin the holy month, countries, where the moon was sighted, will start the fasting from tomorrow, April 24, 2020. People across the world took to Twitter to share their wishes and greetings on Ramadan Kareem 2020.

Checks Tweets

All of us are going through the same thing. You and I. We can do this together. Ramadan Kareem everyone! — Mr. H (@asonofapeach) April 23, 2020

Blessed Ramadan

Ramadan Kareem ☺️ A different Ramadan this year, hopefully it will change us for the better. InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/o3Q5UhDrj1 — TPA (@tengkuafzan1) April 23, 2020

Holy Month to Begin Soon

Ramadan kareem to all my muslim friends!! Wish you a blessed ramadan <33 — dee⁷ (@kookdice) April 23, 2020

Ramadan Kareem

Let’s quarantine our minds, sanitize our souls, and purify our hearts from all viruses. Forgive each other and do good to the people around us. Ramadan Kareem! — norizan sharif (@nobisha) April 23, 2020

It is A Tough Time, But We Are In This Together

Ramadan Kareem to all my Muslim friends and followers #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/LLxEMDaZie — hatschepsut99 (@hatschepsut99) April 22, 2020

Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. The holy period lasts for 29 to 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. As a few Asian countries are ready to observe the holiest month of Ramzan 2020, we wish all our readers, a blessed Ramadan Kareem!