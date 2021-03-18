‘Rip apart misogyny,’ Twitterati goes wild, after Uttarakhand’s newly appointed Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, made a rather unwelcoming statement on women’s clothing. During his anti-substance abuse workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that ripped jeans set ‘bad examples.’ The statement raged people on social media, and women soon began to trend #RippedJeans by posting images of themselves in ripped jeans. They flaunt their outfit, happy and proud, in an attempt to explain that clothes do not dictate your choices.

Hitting out at the sartorial choices of women, Rawat described in detail the attire of a woman who had once travelled in a flight on the seat next to his, before going on questioning her values. His statement did not go well to the people. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, had expressed her disappointment and took to her Instagram story, saying, “Change your mentality before changing your clothes. Soon, tweets associated with the viral hashtag #RippedJeans took over Twitter timelines, with women posting pictures of themselves in ripped jeans.

Thousands of tweets with the viral hashtag are in the spotlight on the microblogging platform. ‘Uttarakhand CM,’ was also reportedly one of India's top trending searches, post his statement. The reactions on Twitter ranged from outrage to ridicule.

Check Tweets:

#RippedJeansTwitter ripped jeans anyday than a ripped mentality. pic.twitter.com/9nNkMIp3L4 — Poonam Sharma (@PoonamSharma__) March 18, 2021

#RippedJeans Trend on Twitter

In solidarity with the woman with ripped jeans who was judged by a misogynist. Just ripped jeans is enough to make men insecure. #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/e7UPdeo1AB — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) March 18, 2021

Better Than A 'Ripped Mindset'

Women Pose in Rip Jeans, Happy & Proud

More Tweets

Ripped jeans anyday better than ripped brains! #RippedJeansTwitter 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ibB6X4baGh — Bhumika Chheda (@IamBhumikaC) March 17, 2021

Clothes Don't Determine Character

The CM had not yet made any statement on his comments, but desi women sure are sending out a strong message that they can wear whatever they want.

