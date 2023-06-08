OnlyFans has become a platform for people to earn more than regular jobs, but it comes with a lot of controversies and sometimes backlash. A teacher who was fired for creating XXX content on OnlyFans is suing the school, claiming her boss pushed her to use the adult platform. This is not the only case where the teacher has received such backlash, teachers have been sacked for creating content for XXX OnlyFans frequently, and it appears that pattern will last for some time. ‘The Dommy Mommy’ aka Kristin Macdonald, A Teacher Refuses to Delete OnlyFans, Says That School District Subscribed to Her XXX Content.

The teacher in question, Sarah Juree, is trying to raise money to fight against her "unfair" termination. However, it isn't just so easy breezy for her. She's unfortunate since it doesn't appear like many people are willing to help her. When word spread that Juree was producing content for XXX OnlyFans, she lost her job as a teacher at the Starbase scientific academy.

Since then, she has hired a lawyer and is attempting to sue the institution for unpaid severance; nevertheless, she may have to make significant financial sacrifices. A GoFundMe that was started to raise $10,000 to assist her has received zero contributions as of this writing. She is now one of OF's biggest earners. Thus, she can likely pay for the legal fees. Of course, she's not the only educator that has trouble with OnlyFans. Famously, a science instructor was let go after she discovered recording material from students' desks in class.

XXX OnlyFans Teacher Sarah Juree (View Pic):

The fundraiser states, "I was unfairly fired from my teaching job for starting an OnlyFans Account after my boss encouraged me to do so. I am raising money to help support myself and my twins as I navigate this difficult time." Despite the fundraiser's lack of progress, Juree has achieved great success on the XXX adult site. She revealed to Insider that she even made $17,000 in one month and that working as an XXX OnlyFans model has helped her "largely been a positive experience."

