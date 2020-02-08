Secretarybird 'World's Sexiest Bird' From Africa is Killer, But Not Just by its Looks

Secretarybird (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world has so many beautiful species of living beings in the animal, bird and underwater ecosystem that still many of us are aware of. Recently, a bird named Secretarybird, endemic to Africa is making a buzz online, for its sexiness. No, we are not the ones attributing the bird that adjective, it is people online who are loving the beautiful looks of this bird. A picture of this bird shared online is going viral and being appreciated for its beauty. The secretarybird is a large, mostly terrestrial bird endemic to Africa and is known for its unique looks. While netizens have already tagged it as the 'world's sexiest bird'. But as stunning it looks, it is a bird of prey, an expert killer! So, the secretarybird which is killing with its looks is more of a killer in its behaviour too. World's Most Beautiful Bird Mandarin Duck Graces New York City's Central Park (See Pictures).

A Twitter user Jordan Blok shared a few pictures of the secretarybird and in the caption wrote, "Thinking about ~her~". The photos show the details of its eyelashes, closeup of its orange-coloured eyes and legs like a crane. The head structure resembles much of an eagle, and at first glance, its bodily structure can remind you of a crane. But this bird has more to it, with its ability to feast on mice, hares, crabs, lizards, snakes, tortoises, small birds, bird eggs. The pictures are going viral with over 41,000 likes and 9,000 plus retweets. Madagascar Pochard, World's Rarest Bird Thought to Extinct for a Decade Comes Back to Natural Habitat With the Help of Rescue Teams.

Check Photos of Secretarybird, The 'World's Sexiest Bird':

Isn't it pretty? Notably, the eyelashes can put some of us to shame! The bird's gait also looks stylish, so it is rightly called the 'world's sexiest bird.' But clearly, there is more to this secretarybird than its looks. A video of this bird, killing off a snake had been shared online a few years ago and it shows the bird can be quiet a killer.

Check The Video Here:

The secretarybird is endemic to Sub-Saharan Africa and is non-migratory. Its height can range from 90 to 137 cm. Its tail has elongated central feathers which extend beyond the feet during the flight. The bird goes beyond the phrase, "If looks could kill."