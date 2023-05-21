Can you imagine creatures having sex on your skin when you sleep? These small mites lay eggs in your pores. The majority of people's faces are home to tiny mites called Demodex. These little invisible mites mate at night and make your skin their honeymoon suite. A terrifying new film demonstrates and analyses the inner workings of these nasty, crawly beings. The author of the book "The Hidden Beauty of the Microscopic World," James Weiss, captured this video after discovering a black speck on his head, as seen in a clip from the YouTube channel "Journey to the Microcosmos." A Demodex mite, which has eight tiny legs and is less than one millimetre long, turned out to be this mysterious black speck. LSD or Lumpy Skin Disease Detected Among Cattle in Sikkim's Soreng, Pakyong and Namchi Districts.

“When they are done, they head back to your pores to lay their eggs,” explained the show’s host, Hank Green. According to Green, an adult Demodex will deposit 20 to 24 eggs in your hair follicles. The eggs will take three to four days to hatch. Although all of this may sound concerning, the mites are safe and are present on almost everyone. According to Discover Magazine, they were initially found in 1841 by two scientists who weren't entirely sure what they were and were formally investigated for the first time in 1842 by a German scientist by the name of Gustav Simon.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, demodex are categorised as arachnids, which are related to insects like ticks and spiders. “They’re not dangerous in a broad sense because we all have them, and most of us seem to be cohabiting quite well with them,” Michelle Trautwein, an entomologist at San Francisco’s California Academy of Sciences, told NPR in 2019.

Creatures Having Sex on Your Face (Watch Video):

“We mostly share them within family units, and it seems like you are probably initially colonized soon after birth, most likely by your mother, traditionally speaking in human history.” These mites are typically spread through “physical contact,” according to Green, but he also cited a 2015 study that found these mites are passed down from family member to family member over generations. And since they live in our pores, they can be hard to get rid of, but very rarely, people can have a large amount of them on their faces, creating a white sheen that some doctors label as “demodectic frost.”

