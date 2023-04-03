A Welsh teacher who bragged about her sex life in front of her students has been barred from the classroom. Julia Wheeler, who taught English at the Pencoed Comprehensive School in Bridgend, was accused on multiple occasions of acting inappropriately or disparagingly towards the students.

Wheeler was found to have used inappropriate and offensive language towards students between January and May of 2021, including calling them "d***heads," "b*****ds," and "f*****g b******s," and screaming in their faces.

Additionally, Wheeler was also found to have called a staff member a 'd***head' and spoken inappropriately to students about her relationships. She further wrote 'b*tch' next to a student's name on a grade sheet. Reportedly, the latter hasn't expressed any regret or apologised in any way yet.

The Fitness to Practise committee told that Wheeler's actions amounted to unacceptable professional behaviour and fell short of the standards expected of a registered person, adding that the evidences provided by students in the form of statements and interviews with school staff were "consistent and corroborative."

The committee further noted that in spite of social distancing safety measures being in place at the time of the accusations, Wheeler had stood up from her desk and yelled in the direction of the students in the classroom.

It also criticised Wheeler's conduct, saying that as a professional, she should have understood the value of respectful communication with the students and as well as her duty as a teacher.

If reports are to be believed, Wheeler had defended herself by claiming that while she did shout, she "used to teach drama" and had a "very loud personality."

It was also discovered by the committee that Wheeler had spoken improperly to students about her romantic relationships. One student even reported that she repeatedly mentioned a ‘friend with benefits’ in front of the class.

Moreover, after her two-year teaching suspension, Wheeler will be permitted to seek to re-join the register, subject to the Education Workforce Council's (EWC) final determination.

