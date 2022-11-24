In a shocking case, a 22-year-old teacher's assistant in Oklahoma was arrested for having sex with a student after it came to light that she had only been on the job for two weeks when she began dating the kid. According to KSWO, Ashley Waffle, a temporary teacher's assistant with Granite Public Schools, started communicating with a 16-year-old on Snapchat on October 25. She started working there on October 10. Back here in India, a school teacher in Assam's Kamrup district was suspended for allegedly sexually abusing a student on the premises of the institute. Also, Kerala police arrested a government school teacher from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu district on Monday on the charge of sexually assaulting her plus-one girl student last week.

According to the report, school administrators informed police about rumours of a student's relationship with Waffle that were circulating in the community of fewer than 2,000 people. Waffle allegedly had two sexual encounters with the teen at her apartment before November 9 as per court records, according to KSWO. Waffle was fired on November 10 and now faces two second-degree rape allegations that carry a maximum 15-year jail sentence. According to the publication, she is being held at the Greer County jail. In a letter to parents this week, district superintendent Missy Berry stated that the district was working with law authorities as an investigation was ongoing.

Just recently a XXX OnlyFans Star & Teacher Miguelina Fredes’ hot pics were leaked on social media and refused to leave her teaching position after the concerned parents wanted her fired! Another case involved extreme punishment, a former doctor was found guilty by a military court in Myanmar of "harming culture and dignity," a judgement that has been criticised for being politically motivated.

