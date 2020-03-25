Missing the Gym? These Workout During Quarantine Memes Will Leave You ROFLing While You Self-Isolate Amid Pandemic

Workout during quarantine memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has made the entire world stay at home for our own good. People are resorting to self-quarantine as a method of social distancing to help slow down the pandemic. However, for the generation that is extremely social, staying at home for weeks is a task. Although, given the current situation, it is the most important thing to help slow down the spread of the deadly, pneumonia-like virus. But do you know who are the people most affected with the quarantine? It is the gym freaks! If you are one, you will know exactly what we are talking about! 'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Amongst so many coronavirus quarantine memes, doing rounds on social media, memes by the gym lovers the most hilarious ones. Although, many gym freaks are opting for home workouts and are also tagging each other on challenges that include trying out some form of exercises like planks or push-ups, they still miss the gym vibes. Work From Home Struggles: From Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to.

Social media is filled with funny memes and jokes about the gym freaks who are not able to go to the gym and also about the people who finally wanted to go to the gym but now are simply using the self-quarantine as an excuse to not be able to workout. Check out the funniest memes:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Meme Gym (@thememe_gym) on Mar 23, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

All These Quarantine Challenges

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Meme Gym (@thememe_gym) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

No Gym Can Help

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memeing Pug 🦖 (@memeingpug) on Mar 17, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙍𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙚𝙤 (@ralseo_fitness) on Mar 24, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

Damn Relatable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by motivational gym memes 😆 (@gymeme.s) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:33am PDT

So Relatable That It Hurts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitness Memes on point! (@fitnessmemesonpoint) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

Agree? Lifters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @weliftinasociety on Mar 25, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muscle Memes (@muscle_memes123) on Mar 25, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

Nope!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BodyBuilder Memes (@bbuildermemes) on Mar 25, 2020 at 5:42am PDT

LOLOLOLOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gym Memes (@official.gymmemes_) on Mar 25, 2020 at 5:27am PDT

We totally agree that for a fitness enthusiast, there is nothing more frustrating than staying indoors for long and not being able to go to the gym. But do you know, during quarantine, self-isolation exercise, prison workout & online workout are top fitness trends on Google amid coronavirus outbreak?