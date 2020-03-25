Missing the Gym? These Workout During Quarantine Memes Will Leave You ROFLing While You Self-Isolate Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak has made the entire world stay at home for our own good. People are resorting to self-quarantine as a method of social distancing to help slow down the pandemic. However, for the generation that is extremely social, staying at home for weeks is a task. Although, given the current situation, it is the most important thing to help slow down the spread of the deadly, pneumonia-like virus. But do you know who are the people most affected with the quarantine? It is the gym freaks! If you are one, you will know exactly what we are talking about! 'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.
Amongst so many coronavirus quarantine memes, doing rounds on social media, memes by the gym lovers the most hilarious ones. Although, many gym freaks are opting for home workouts and are also tagging each other on challenges that include trying out some form of exercises like planks or push-ups, they still miss the gym vibes. Work From Home Struggles: From Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to.
Social media is filled with funny memes and jokes about the gym freaks who are not able to go to the gym and also about the people who finally wanted to go to the gym but now are simply using the self-quarantine as an excuse to not be able to workout. Check out the funniest memes:
LOL
All These Quarantine Challenges
No Gym Can Help
ROFL
Damn Relatable
So Relatable That It Hurts
Agree? Lifters
Can't Even
Nope!
LOLOLOLOL
We totally agree that for a fitness enthusiast, there is nothing more frustrating than staying indoors for long and not being able to go to the gym. But do you know, during quarantine, self-isolation exercise, prison workout & online workout are top fitness trends on Google amid coronavirus outbreak?