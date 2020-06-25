TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died by suicide at the age of 16. It is currently not known why the teenager took the extreme step. Siya was quite popular on TikTok where she had a following of more than 1.1 million. She used to often post her dance videos on the platform which received praises from her fans and followers. Confirming her death, Siya's manager Arjun Sarin reportedly said that last night when he spoke to her she was in good mood, it is not known why she decided to end her life. It is quite unfortunate that young talent has left the world so soon. As people are yet to come in terms with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, this Siya's passing away has come as another shocker. Meanwhile, here are some videos that portray the talent Siya was all about. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?

She mostly posted videos of her dancing and also collaborated with other TikTokers. Some also include funny conversations and dance compilations. Meanwhile, some social media users believe the cause of her suicide to be depression, however, the reason has not been revealed yet. Siya's videos show her happily dancing which were praised by her fans. According to the latest reports, Siya was gearing up for her new song, which was going to be released soon. She had even made a thank you video for her fans when she crossed one million followers on TikTok. Her Instagram is also filled by a cute video of the star's dances and funny acts. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Siya Kakkar's Dance Videos:

Thanking Fans on Crossing 1 million Fans on TikTok:

Here's a Funny Video:

Siya Dancing!

Here's Another:

The news of Siya's death comes after Sushant Singh Rajput who also died by suicide on June 14. Prior to which his 28-year-old manager Disha Salian had also died by taking her own life on June 8. Last month TV actor Manmeet Grewal who was seen in television show Aadat Se Majboor had hanged himself to death. It is quite disheartening to see talented people deciding to end their own lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).