Spider-Man Pasta Can From 1995 Opened After 25 Years And The Contents Are Not What You Are Expecting! (See Pictures)

25 year old Spider Man pasta can (Photo Credits: @DinosaurDracula Twitter)

A Twitter user from New York, Matt took to Twitter sharing pictures of a can of 25-year-old Spider-Man pasta. Yes! you read it right, for more than two decades it has been just lying around. The man named Matt, who goes by the name Dinosaur Dracula on Twitter posted a series on tweets with photos of 'unboxing' the can of pasta. He shared the photo with the caption, "Opening a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995." He also runs a website under the name Dinosaur Dracula which has is about "1980s toys, 1990s candy, holidays, horror movies and weird recipes". Lost And Found! Australian Man's Surfboard Lost Forty Years Ago is Now Among Vintage Collection.

Explaining the process of opening the old pasta can, he writes, "I put the can opener to work, unsettled by the rust, but emboldened by the lack of noxious fumes. I turn the knob and wince, unable to rule out the possibility that the contents have mutated into something alive & malevolent." Prior to opening it, he had tweeted a photo of the pasta can saying, "If this gets 1995 retweets, I’ll show you what’s inside." Well, there is definitely a lot more than that.

Meet the Spider-Man Pasta:

Opening a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995: a thread. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/DW7w7ALMO4 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

The Difficult Part:

I put the can opener to work, unsettled by the rust, but emboldened by the lack of noxious fumes. I turn the knob and wince, unable to rule out the possibility that the contents have mutated into something alive & malevolent. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/IBmJXBWZI2 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

Finally, Meet the Pasta!

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/W5WqQ7wEHs — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

Pretty Sight, Right?

I carefully remove the mass, which looks like a cross between Big Thunder Mountain and one of those Geonosian hives from Attack of the Clones. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/PIchW9mdMy — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

The pasta seems to have caught rust "which looks like a cross between Big Thunder Mountain and one of those Geonosian hives from Attack of the Clones." Then comes the label on the can which resembles an unfortunate design formed on the pasta. Sharing a picture of it, he writes, "I think I notice something, but consult the label on the can to be sure. Indeed, there's poor Spider-Man, trapped in this godforsaken toxic monstrosity. I'm sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability."

Now That's Some Detailed Insight!

I think I notice something, but consult the label on the can to be sure. Indeed, there's poor Spider-Man, trapped in this godforsaken toxic monstrosity. I'm sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability. Thank you all for taking this journey with me. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/6UcfRcN9tz — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

Matt tweets saying, "They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves." He also runs a website where he makes videos on trivial things that thrills or excites him such as toys, goofy food, horror movies, etc.