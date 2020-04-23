St George Day 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Depicts Saint George's Dragon Fight Incident With a Beautiful Illustration to Convey Peace

St George day doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

April 23 marks the celebration of St George's Day in England. Also known as the Feast of Saint George, this day is celebrated by various Christian churches which consider Saint George as their patron saint. April 23 is the traditionally accepted date of the saint's death in the Diocletianic Persecution of AD 303. To mark this day, search engine giant Google has made a doodle in honour of St George. The illustration depicts St George along with his horse and there's a sword in his hand, with the dragon on the opposite. But it conveys an important message of being peaceful with the adversaries. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle Series: Search Engine Giant Thanks the Food Service Workers With Special Illustration.

Google has always marked important days, birthdays, anniversaries with their doodles. Yesterday, there was a doodle for Earth Day 2020. On St George's Day, the doodle has been illustrated by British artist Robin Davey and pays a tribute to an anecdote of the bravery of St George. As per a legend, St. George single-handedly slew a dragon to rescue a city under siege. A fierce dragon was causing panic in the city of Silene in Libya when St George arrived there. The locals used to feed sheep to this dragon to keep him away from the humans. Once the King's daughter was chosen to sacrifice to the dragon, but St George saved the girl by slaying the dragon. The king offered him a reward but he refused it and distributed it among the poor.

Illustrator Davey wanted to reframe that story but he did it with a message of showing peaceful cooperation. Instead of the fight, he has shown St George and the dragon sitting around a campfire and enjoying some bread. His horse is behind him and the words spell out Google. It is a lovely way of conveying the message of maintaining peace with neighbours, which is very important at a time when we are facing a pandemic.