Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle Series: Search Engine Giant Thanks the Food Service Workers With Special Illustration

Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The COVID-19 outbreak has put the world into a standstill. With businesses shutting shops, the economy taking a severe hit and most countries majorly affected by the deadly virus are under lockdown. All of us are taking significant steps as possible to contain the spread of coronavirus. But it is the workers on the frontline who are risking their lives every hour, to ensure that all our essentials are fulfilled while we stay back at home. Google has started its special doodle series, ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers,’ dedicated to these workers. While we know the medical heroes are working round the clock, there are many other services as well who are putting themselves at risk by keeping us at bay. Today’s (April 16, 2020), Google Doodle is dedicated to all the food services, and the illustration is superb. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Thanks the ‘Packaging, Shipping and Delivery Workers’ for Continuing Their Services During the Pandemic.

The coronavirus fear has gripped us all. This is what everyone is talking about lately. The health workers are our heroes now as they continue saving so many lives, putting themselves in danger. Again there are cops and other essential services who are doing everything to help us stay indoors. We all are aware of how the COVID-19 transmits from human to human. These people are risking their lives every day, so that we stay safe. Hence, Google decided to take an opportunity and dedicate its doodle series to all the professionals who are helping us in this fight. Thank You, Farmworkers and Farmers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Appreciates the Saviours, Who Continue to Work to Feed us Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, in The Most Unique Way.

The latest Google Doodle is dedicated to all the food service workers. Google’s ‘E’ is designed as a chef, busy cooking to fill all the awaited delivery packages. The illustration is adorable and equally influential, with the heart, as a symbol of gratitude at the centre.

According to the latest data, the coronavirus cases have increased insanely, affecting over 2 million people across the globe. People are urged to stay at home. Isolation, self-quarantine and social distancing are the only recommended way to contain the spread of the deadly virus.