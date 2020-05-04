Starwars Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes: May the Fourth Be With You! From Hilarious Posts About Chewbacca to Yoda, Here's What You Don't Want to Miss Today

Starwars Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Star Wars day and 'May The Fourth Be With You'! Yes it's the day for the Star Wars lovers to celebrate the saga that has a separate fanbase altogether! Every year on May 4th Star Wars Day is celebrated all across the world. The day is all about George Lucas' creation, the grand Star Wars film franchise.

On this day you'll see all Star Wars fans sharing quotes and favourite moments all over social media. In fact, a catchy pun phrase "May the Fourth be with you" is highly used on May 4th. The punny phrase is derived from the catchphrase "May the Force be with you" that you'll only get if you watch Star Wars movies.

People began celebrating the day for the Star Wars fans by George Lucas or his company Lucasfilms. The movie if you'll see is quite complex and also has many fan theories. If you haven't seen any of the movies, you'll probably not get most of the references. But Star Wars memes are still funny AF. So today on Star Wars day let's check out some of the best memes based on the movies:

The history dates back to May 4, 1979, when the phrase was first used in a newspaper advertisement to congratulate Margaret Thatcher on the day she took office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Did you know that the Star Wars franchise holds a Guinness World Records title for the "Most successful filmmerchandising franchise"?