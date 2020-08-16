A famous Indian poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was born today. Born on August 16, 1904 today marks her 116th birth anniversary. One of her most famous poems was "Jhansi Ki Rani" praises about the courageous queen of Jhansi. Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, she played a great role in highlighting the role of women in the freedom struggle. On her birth anniversary, Twitterati has remembered her with her lines and expressed tributes for her. She wrote many patriotic poems which played an important role in inspiring others to be a part of the independence movement. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Punyatithi: Twitterati Share Throwback Videos, Photos, Poems and Quotes Remembering the Former Prime Minister of India on His 2nd Death Anniversary.

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan along with her husband joined Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement in the year 1921. She was the first woman Satyagrahi to court arrest in Nagpur. She was jailed twice for her involvement in protests against the British rule in 1923 and 1942. She wrote beautiful poems in the Hindi language. Her poem on Rani Lakshmi Bai is one of the most recited works today. People have remembered her contributions to the freedom struggle on her 116th birth anniversary. Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2nd Death Anniversary: 'Maut Se Than Gayi' to 'Jeevan Beet Chala', 5 Famous Poems of Late Politician That Show He Was a Brilliant Wordsmith.

Check Few Tweets Remembering Subhadra Kumari Chauhan:

Great Poetess

Remembering great poetess & Freedom Fighter, Smt. #SubhadraKumariChauhan ji on her birth anniversary. Her patriotic poems sensitized and awakened the people. In her classic poem on Queen Laxmibai, she highlighted role of women in the freedom struggle. My Humble tributes! pic.twitter.com/6054B8jejL — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) August 16, 2020

Reciting Her Lines

Lines From Jhansi ki Rani

Respects to Kumari

विफल प्रयत्न हुए सारे, मैं हारी, निष्ठुरता जीती! अरे न पूछो, कह न सकूँगी, तुमसे मैं अपनी बीती!! ओज और वात्सल्य की महान रचनाकर , राष्ट्रीय चेतना की सजग एवं सुप्रसिद्ध कवियत्री सुभद्रा कुमारी चौहान जी की जन्म जयंती पर उन्हें नमन...🙏 #SubhadraKumariChauhan pic.twitter.com/anI2ZQFHQz — Vikrant Singh (@SinghVikrantBJP) August 16, 2020

Tributes to Subhadra Kumari

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan not just wrote on historic events and situations but also for children. She wrote some short stories based on the life of the middle class too. Some of her famous works include Khilonewala, Tridhara, Mukul (1930) and Yeh Kadamb Ka Ped.

