A teacher went a little rogue and got more than what she bargained for when students and staff at her school discovered the Arizona teacher recording XXX OnlyFans content with her spouse inside a classroom. Also known online as "Khloe Karter," along with her husband Dillon Peer, the now-fired teacher was sacked along with her husband from their positions as science teachers at Thunderbolt Middle School. According to reports, the former science teacher posted on social media several of the OnlyFans films that included her and her husband doing XXX acts on kids' desks. The information was then available for students to find and distribute among themselves. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

The teacher then explained via a video: "It got to a point where our family was not able to survive on our two teaching incomes." She further explained: "My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough". XXX Video of Lisdoonvarna Couple Having Sex on Main Street in Front of Cheering Audience Goes Viral, X-Rated Romp Clip Take Over Social Media.

"I just want to move on with my life," she said with teary eyes. "We’re people. We’re supposed to make mistakes… I have people calling and texting me, threatening to come after me and my four and seven-year-old. It’s not fair to them." Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans XXX Porn Star Courtney Tillia Hot Pics & Videos Go Viral As She Rakes Millions by Teasing Fans’ Teacher-Student Obsession on the 18+ Site.

Khloe Karter's Statement Video:

Peer has since replied to her termination in a YouTube video where she explains why she started making the films in the first place. Peer claims that she only created the content since her pay was insufficient to support her and her children. Karter acknowledged filming of XXX films at the school, but only on weekends when the pupils were not present. Just recently a XXX OnlyFans Star & Teacher Miguelina Fredes’ hot pics were leaked on social media and refused to leave her teaching position after the concerned parents wanted her fired!

In an effort to prevent the content from being detected, she said that she had blacklisted the whole state of Arizona on OnlyFans. The teacher further charged that other instructors had shared her materials with pupils and their parents. The former teacher vowed in a subsequent video that she would never do this again and that she loved her students just as much as she loves her own children.

Follow-Up Video:

As per reports, Peer and her husband have not yet been subject to any legal action. An employee has previously been let go for their XXX OnlyFans content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).