A Thailand MP was caught watching porn instead of focusing on a budget meeting in the parliament recently. Mr Ronnathep Anuwat was captured looking at explicit images on his phone, even taking off his mask to have a clearer look at them. Reporters snapped his distracted antics but he had an excuse ready. He claimed that a girl has messaged him and was asking for help. He said he received the unsolicited XXX pictures on the Line app from a girl posing to ask for help. The matter was dismissed as a 'personal matter' by the House Speaker Chuan Leekpai. XXX Video of Boss Caught Having SEX With His Secretary on a Zoom Meeting After He Accidently Left The Camera On Is Going Viral!

Ronnathep Anuwat, was the Chonburi province representative at a budget reading in Bangkok when he was caught looking at racy pictures of topless women during the session. One of the images showed a topless woman, another snap was a close up on a woman's genitals. There were series of such pictures which he looked at for more than 10 minutes. The reporters managed to take pictures of Anuwat's screen which clearly show nude woman photos in some messaging app. He was also confronted by them later on and he agreed looking at the snaps but made a excuse of a "girl asking for help". BSP Legislature N Mahesh Caught Watching Pictures of Girls Inside Karnataka Assembly; Here's What He Said When Asked About It.

As per reports, he told the media that he viewed the images in detail beacause he wanted to check if the girl was really in danger. He added that he thought the girl was being harassed by a group of gangsters who had forced her to take those pictures. The reports quoted him as he wanted to "observe the environment surrounding the girl in the picture". He also added that he eventually realised she was asking for money so he deleted all the images. The speaker dismissed the matter as no other MPs complained about the matter. But he warned the people to keep their personal matters away from the MP duties.

