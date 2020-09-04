American animated series The Simpsons have become a talking point for many things in the past few months. Eerily similar instances happening in 2020 and their relation with what's shown in the series has not missed out anyone's sight. Be it from the early start of Coronavirus to the recently held Wuhan pool party, netizens have found similar scenes from The Simpsons. Looks like there is another one to add to the list, but this time from the comics. Video of a little girl being flown away with a kite at Taiwan Kite Festival was all over the social media last week. But there's an exact representation of the same on the cover page of The Simpsons comic and also on the calendar. Twitter user have found the connection between these two instances as well. So did The Simpsons predict this too, we wonder?

During the Taiwan Kite festival, a three-year-old flew away with a long-tailed orange kite. The little one was left hanging to its tail and swayed with it upto a distance of 10 metres. Onlookers were in shock with what they saw and the video went crazy viral on the internet. But The Simpsons connection to this will also leave you in disbelief! A picture of The Simpsons comic shows Bart Simpsons flying a kite and the character of Milhouse entangled to the string of the kite and flying along while Lisa watches by. Here's the link to the said comic. The same image is on the September 2020 wall calendar of The Simpsons and the timing is also too close to the actual incident. The Simpsons Predicted Annabelle Doll's Escape? While The Demonic Doll of 'The Conjuring' Fame is Safe in Warren's Occult Museum, Netizens Cannot Unsee This Coincidence From American Sitcom.

Check The Tweet Here:

add this to the list of simpsons predictions pic.twitter.com/BkVE3hfgL1 — dee (@killercrocscock) September 1, 2020

In case, you have not seen the video from Taiwan, check here:

(Breaking News) On the beach in northern Taiwan, a little girl was caught by a kite then flied into 10 meters high in the sky pic.twitter.com/FjYWo1McH7 — Yugin 豐田苗美 (@Yugin39163494) August 30, 2020

Crazy, isn't it? Even the kite is orange for that matter. The same image being on the calendar month of September 2020 while the incident took place just a day ago is too coincidental? What do you think? A few days ago there was a lot of buzz about August 27 predicted as the Donald Trump death date by the show but there was no truth to it. But there have been too many similar instances in the past which has users thinking otherwise.

