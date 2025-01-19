TikTok shutdown began in the United States after the Supreme Court upheld a nationwide ban on the ByteDance-owned app. Android and iOS users have started receiving notifications confirming the app’s shutdown. TikTok ban has generated chaos among its millions of users, with some calling 911 to express their love for TikTok, which leads to unexpected situations for emergency responders. The panic has caused 911 centres across the country to handle non-emergency calls, including from teens and children upset about the TikTok ban. In one instance, a 911 dispatch from Anoka County, MN, reported a caller being “incoherent” and professing his love for TikTok. Authorities are urging US citizens to stop using emergency services for non-critical matters, warning that it disrupts vital operations. TikTok Shutdown in US Begins After Ban Upheld by Supreme Court, ByteDance-Owned Video Sharing App Sends Notification to Android and iOS Users.

Teens Call 911 To Share TikTok Love After Shutdown

🚨#BREAKING: Some 911 call centers in the United States have reportedly been receiving non-emergency calls from teens and children expressing their love for TikTok following its shutdown. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 19, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: 911 calls are being placed around the country by individuals panicking over the TikTok ban I can’t believe I have to say this, BUT DON’T CALL 911 OVER TIKTOK. Here’s audio of 911 dispatch from Anoka County, MN, requesting a welfare check on a caller, saying he’s… pic.twitter.com/2f21H5HsL5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 19, 2025

911 calls flood in across the U.S. as individuals panic over TikTok ban. pic.twitter.com/9hMHVXipR0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 19, 2025

